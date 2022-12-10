The Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal said that he feels good about their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash with Argentina today (December 9).

The Oranje are set to face Lionel Messi and Co. at the Lusail Stadium today as the footballing powerhouses battle for a place in the semi-finals.

Van Gaal has been unbeaten in 19 games since returning to manage the side last year. He claimed that he has a 'good feeling' about his team's chances of beating the Sky Blues.

Speaking to the press ahead of kick-off, he said (AFC Ajax):

"Argentina are having one attacker less, so everything will have to be done by Lionel Messi. And when you are expecting passes from Messi.... they only have one attacker left for that. It gives me a good feeling."

Messi has been central to Argentina's campaign in Qatar so far, scoring three goals with one assist in four matches so far.

However, the Paris Saint-Germain man also plays a big role off-the-ball with his movement and passing, being the creative hub for his side too.

The Netherlands will keep a close eye on him throughout and make sure he's not able to dictate the proceedings when in possession.

Messi has never scored against the Netherlands in his two previous appearances, and it will be interesting to see if that goalless run continues here.

Argentina versus the Netherlands could be a FIFA World Cup classic

Argentina and the Netherlands are two sides with great history at the FIFA World Cups. Their current squad is packed to the rafters with talent in every department too.

Much of the pre-match talk has also centered around Messi going up against Virgil van Dijk, billed as the unstoppable force versus an immovable object.

Argentina and the Netherlands have met five times in World Cup history, with two wins for each side. This included a penalty shootout win for La Albiceleste in the semi-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Could revenge be on the cards for the undefeated Oranje? Or will Lionel Messi and co. inflict yet another FIFA World Cup heartbreak on them?

It's going to be exciting.

