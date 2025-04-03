"Everytime they got the ball, I got angry", "Earth shattering stinker" - Barcelona fans unhappy with duo despite win over Atletico Madrid

A section of Barcelona fans online was unhappy with Alejandro Balde and Raphinha's performances during the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (April 2). Hansi Flick’s men booked their spot in the competition’s final as they secured a narrow 1-0 victory at the Metropolitano Stadium, clinching a 5-4 aggregate win.

Ad

The first leg ended in a gripping 4-4 draw at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on February 25. The second leg commenced in a manner reminiscent of the first leg encounter, with both teams displaying a relentless attacking intent. However, Barcelona were more in the ascendancy. The Catalan club were rewarded three minutes shy of the half-hour mark as Ferran Torres poked home a pass he received from Lamine Yamal.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone introduced Alexander Sorloth after the break, and the Norwegian forward came close to equalizing the contest for his side a few minutes after his introduction, with this effort finding the side net.

Ad

Trending

Simone’s men had more ball possession in the second half (53%). However, their failure to register a single shot on target in the entire match meant Barcelona rode on an early lead to set up an El Clasico Copa del Rey final with their archrivals Real Madrid.

While some La Blaugrana faithful were glad they progressed to the final, some found fault with the performance of left back Alejandro Balde and winger Raphinha. Raphinha lost possession 15 times, missed one big chance, and completed two take-ons out of five attempted.

Ad

In the same vein, Balde lost possession 13 times, won 3 duels out of nine contested, and received a rating of 6.8 as per Sofascore. After the match, fans took to social media to slam the pair for their performance.

An X user wrote:

‘‘Raphinha and Balde worst players on the pitch by far everytime they got the ball I got angry.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another tweeted:

‘‘Raphinha and balde earth shattering stinker.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

‘‘Bad game from Raphinha & Balde,'' @3omarHaija wrote.

‘‘1. Yamal is the best footballer on the planet. 2. Pedri is also the best footballer on the planet. 3. Balde and Raphinha stunk up the pitch,'' @karamm_62 chimed in.

‘‘Balde and Raphinha hope na system glitch today,'' @gentleagu added.

"It's allowed to dream" – Barcelona boss Hansi Flick on treble hopes after Copa del Rey win against Atletico

Barcelona’s victory over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey keeps their hopes alive of ending this season with a treble. Flick’s men are currently at the summit of the LaLiga table and are in the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

Ad

They could sweep home all the trophies given their current form. After their 1-0 win over Los Rojiblancos in the second leg of the Copa del Rey, Flick said thinking about the treble is allowed but emphasized remaining focused.

The German tactician said (via Marca):

"It's allowed to dream, but we have to stay focused and focused on what we want. We'll arrive at three or four, then we have to sleep and get back to training and recover. We're facing Betis. The next few weeks won't be easy, but we have a fantastic team. The club and the fans can be proud of the team."

Barcelona will next be in action against Real Betis in LaLiga on Saturday, April 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback