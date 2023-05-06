"Evidence that the championship is developing" - Ex-Saudi Pro League star heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on the league

Former Al-Hilal striker Bafetimbi Gomis has been impressed by the impact Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has had on the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese icon was left without a club after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent last November. Al-Nassr took advantage of the situation by luring him to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Aalami made Ronaldo the highest-paid (£175 million a year) in the world to convince him to move to Mrsool Park. Despite the financial outlay, the forward's signing was seen as a massive coup for the Riyadh-based club.

Gomis, meanwhile, feels Ronaldo's arrival has benefitted not only Al-Nassr but also Saudi Arabian football as a whole. The former Al-Hilal hitman reckons the former Real Madrid superstar's presence has changed the players' mentalities across the league.

"I am very attached to the Saudi League," Gomis told SBC (via Kooora). "Cristiano Ronaldo is a global legend and has changed the mindset of players about being a complete player and athlete who is constantly working on and off the field. And his arrival in the Saudi League is evidence that the championship is developing and growing very quickly and it gives a beautiful image to the world."

Gomis hopes more big-name players follow in Ronaldo's footsteps by moving to Saudi Arabia in the coming months.

"I hope that other great stars will come, because the Saudi League is one of the best leagues in the world, and it is a difficult league and it is not easy to play in it," Gomis added. "The teams in it are close and it has a distinguished and great quality of Saudi and foreign players."

The Saudi Arabian government is notably determined to rekindle the rivalry between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by convincing the latter to move to the country. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has received an offer worth over £320 million a year from Al-Hilal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo made a bright start to his life with Al-Nassr, bagging 11 goals from nine Saudi Pro League appearances. However, things have been far from ideal for the forward recently.

The Mrsool Park outfit have notably fallen three points behind Al-Ittihad in the title race. They are unlikely to end the season empty-handed, having also been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions.

There are suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo is increasingly frustrated with his situation in Saudi. According to reports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is considering a return to Real Madrid just four months after joining Al-Nassr.

