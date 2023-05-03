Ex-Argentina forward chooses Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in GOAT debate

Former Argentina forward Omar da Fonseca chose Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. Fonseca represented the Argentine national team twice.

The debate about who between Messi and Ronaldo is better is a widely discussed one in football. However, given Fonseca is Argentine, one would have expected him to side with his compatriot Messi. That wasn't the case, though, when he was asked to make a pick between the legendary duo:

"Cristiano Ronaldo."

Many believe Lionel Messi settled the GOAT debate when he led Argentina to glory during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, Ronaldo keeps producing the goods on the pitch despite being 38. With each good performance from either superstar, the discussion continues.

When Roberto Carlos explained what made Cristiano Ronaldo better than Lionel Messi

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are masters of their craft. The consensus belief is that Ronaldo's work ethic, coupled with his generational talent, made him the legendary player he is.

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos once pointed that out. The former left-back said that he got amazed every day by watching Ronaldo train. On the much-debated Ronaldo vs Messi topic, Carlos told Fox Sports in 2017:

"I watch him train every day and the way he works is exciting. He wants to improve every day. That's the difference with Messi. Leo is a phenomenon; we never talk about Neymar, but that side of Cristiano, of training, professionalism, focus, motivation, success. Cristiano has an advantage over all the others."

Both players are extreme professionals and have shaped their game through diligent work over the years. Their work ethic speaks for itself as despite being on the wrong side of 30, both superstars are still on top of their game.

With Ronaldo being 38 and Messi closing in on 36, it might not be long before the duo's era comes to an end. Fans must enjoy them in action as long as they have the privilege of doing so.

