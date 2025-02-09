Ex-Argentina star claims La Albiceleste didn't win 2022 WC because of Lionel Messi, names player who was 'most important' in triumph

Former goalkeeper Hugo Gatti has claimed that Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup because of Emiliano Martinez and not Lionel Messi. The ex-Argentine shot-stopper said that the Aston Villa star was La Albiceleste's most important player at the tournament.

Argentina clinched a third World Cup in Qatar following an outstanding performance from Messi and Co. After losing their first game of the tournament to Saudi Arabia (2-1), Lionel Scaloni's side bounced back with consecutive victories to the final where they defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 scoreline in regulation and extra time.

Lionel Messi was arguably Argentina's best player in the tournament. The 37-year-old registered seven goals and three assists in seven outings, and was named the best player of the tournament.

Trending

However, Gatti believes that Argentina won the World Cup not because of the Inter Miami star, but because of Emiliano Martinez. The Aston Villa shot-stopper came up clutch for his side during the knockout stage.

He saved two penalties in the quarter-final shoot-out against the Netherlands and one more in the final shoot-out against France. Martinez also produced an iconic save in the final, denying Randal Kolo Muani from scoring the winner in the final minutes of extra time.

Speaking to Bolavip, Hugo Gatti downplayed Messi's influence in the World Cup triumph. He gave credit to Martinez, saying (via GOAL):

"I don't criticise Messi, I say he's good. I say it and I will say it again. From what there has been in recent times, he was very good and his competition with Cristiano [Ronaldo] was great. But he wasn't the best."

Gatti added:

"It's the same as saying that Messi was the most important footballer in the World Cup. Argentina won the World Cup because of Dibu Martinez, otherwise they wouldn't have won it. That's the reality. People want to hear what they think, but I transmit what I saw and what I feel. That's the difference, that's why I'm discussed, and why they call me crazy!"

Lionel Messi went on to win a record-extending eight Ballon d'Or on the back of his exploits with Argentina at Qatar 2022. It remains to be seen if he will lead the side to defend their crown in 2026.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni gives response when asked if Lionel Messi will be around for the 2026 World Cup

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni believes it's Lionel Messi's call to decide if he will be with La Albiceleste for the 2026 FIFA World. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 39 when the mundial kicks off, raising questions about his future with the national team.

Speaking about the matter, Scaloni said in an interview with DSports Radio:

"Now is not the time to talk about it. The truth is that I don't see it as relevant. He will know what is best for his career and we must let him decide in his own time."

Lionel Messi has shown no signs of slowing down. The 37-year-old has been instrumental for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, contributing three goals and three assists in four matches. He has also been prolific at club level, recording 23 goals and 13 assists in 25 games for Inter Miami during the 2023-24 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback