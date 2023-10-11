Ex-Arsenal attacker puts Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi alongside Troy Deeney while making interesting choice for 'ultimate' striker

Former Arsenal attacker Folarin Balogun has picked both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while building his ultimate football striker. Interestingly, Balogun named English striker Troy Deeney alongside the aforementioned duo.

The 22-year-old USA striker secured a move to Monaco from Arsenal for a fee of €30 million last summer after impressing during his loan spell at fellow French club Stade de Reims last season.

Balogun bagged 21 goals from 37 Ligue 1 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.

Coming back to Balogun building his perfect striker, he first chose Cristiano Ronaldo for his ability to head the ball. So far in his club career, the Portuguese ace has managed to score 115-headed goals, thus becoming a popular figure for his ability to leap and hang time.

The Real Madrid icon's highest jump measures 2.93 meters, which was recorded when he represented Los Blancos in a Round of 16 Champions League tie against Manchester United in 2012-13.

Balogun then went on to pick Lionel Messi for his ability to dribble with the ball. The Argentine skipper is also a great goalscorer, having netted 672 times in 778 appearances across competitions for his former employers Barcelona.

Finally, the former Gunner chose ex-Watford striker Troy Deeney for the latter's work rate. Although unsure of his answer, Balogun stuck with the 35-year-old forward, who has managed 47 Premier League goals for Watford.

"Class as a player"- When Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham settled the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United star and current Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham admitted that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are a cut above the rest of the footballing world.

However, stating that Messi is in a league of his own, the former Real Madrid player placed the Argentine icon above his Portuguese rival.

"He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest," Beckham told Argentine outlet Telam in 2022.

It's no surprise that Beckham decided to bring Messi to Inter Miami. The 36-year-old forward joined the Herons this summer and has since bagged 11 goals and five assists from 13 appearances across competitions.

Messi is also a seven-time Ballon d'Or, three-time Champions League, and 10-time La Liga winner. He further solidified his status by helping Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar last year, bagging seven goals and three assists in the process.