Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas names 2 of the toughest teams he faced in Premier League

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has named Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United and Jose Mourinho's Blues as two of the toughest teams he has ever faced in the Premier League.

During a Q/A session on Twitter, a fan asked Fabregas about his toughest Premier League rivals. The Como midfielder replied:

"United with Rooney, Ronaldo and Tevez and Chelsea with Mourinho in charge."

During his eight-year stint for Arsenal between 2003 and 2011, the Spaniard faced several world-class teams in the Premier League. Out of them, the Red Devils were the pick of the bunch during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons as the club bagged back-to-back titles.

Ronaldo, Rooney and Tevez were at the peak of their powers, operating in tandem in their team's frontline during those two campaigns. The triumvirate registered a combined 92 goals and 44 assists in the Premier League, helping their side lift seven trophies in the process.

Meanwhile, Mourinho's Chelsea were a force to be reckoned with during the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons as the Blues lifted back-to-back Premier League titles. In the Portuguese's first season at Stamford Bridge, the west London side dethroned Arsenal after racking up a whopping 95 points in 38 games, conceding just 15 goals in the process.

Mourinho secured a second straight domestic title for the west London outfit in the following term after racking up 91 points, eight ahead of Manchester United. He also helped them lift one FA Cup, two League Cups and one Community Shield during his first spell as Blues boss.

Incidentally, Fabregas lifted his first Premier League title during Mourinho's second spell at Stamford Bridge. After arriving from Barcelona, he netted three goals and laid out a staggering 19 assists on the course to an emphatic domestic triumph during the 2014-15 season.

SPORTbible @sportbible



"When I first met him he told me: 'I need two players, I'm going to sign Diego Costa. If you come to me...' then he drew me the team on paper and he said '...this team is winning the title.' He really is the special one." Cesc Fábregas on José Mourinho:"When I first met him he told me: 'I need two players, I'm going to sign Diego Costa. If you come to me...' then he drew me the team on paper and he said '...this team is winning the title.' He really is the special one." Cesc Fábregas on José Mourinho:"When I first met him he told me: 'I need two players, I'm going to sign Diego Costa. If you come to me...' then he drew me the team on paper and he said '...this team is winning the title.' He really is the special one." 😍 https://t.co/m2oZIf0m1k

Overall, Fabregas has scored 50 goals and contributed 119 assists in 350 Premier League matches for Arsenal and Chelsea.

Joe Cole urges Chelsea to sign ex-Arsenal star after 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics

Speaking on the All to Play For podcast, former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole asserted that the Blues should table a bid for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after his recent world triumph.

He said:

"Martinez for me. I watch him. He didn't have that many shots to face because they were so good in front of him, but you know what he is good at? Crossing, commanding and how he is connected to his back four. He delivered in the big moments. If I'm Chelsea, I am tabling a bid for him now. I think he was outstanding."

Martinez, 30, has been one of the most prominent shot-stoppers in the world over the past two seasons. Since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal for a fee in the region of £20 million in the summer of 2020, he has registered 30 clean sheets in 91 games across all competitions.

Poll : 0 votes