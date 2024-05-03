Ex-Arsenal Invincibles star once opened up on how Champions League opponents used Russian models in honeytrap against Gunners

Former Arsenal defender Pascal Cygan once claimed that Russian models had been hired to distract the players ahead of their Champions League group-stage clash against Lokomotiv Moscow in the 2003-04 season.

Cygan was part of the 'Invincible' Arsenal team that won the Premier League title in 2004 without losing a single game. Out of the 38 games, the Gunners won 26 games and drew 12.

In the Champions League, however, they only managed to reach the quarter-final stage, where they were defeated by London rivals Chelsea.

The French centre-back claimed in 2019 that the Russian models were hired to tire the players down a night before the clash. However, the plan was put to dust by the squad as nobody fell for it, Cygan asserted.

Here's what he said while speaking to French daily La Voix du Nord:

"When we entered our hotel in Moscow, there were 10 Russian top models waiting for us. They were seated in front of the bar. We were later told that they had been there to tire us out during the night before the match. We didn't lose, and as far as I remember none of our players were stupid enough to fall into the trap."

The Gunners bagged a crucial point as they drew the game against Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia. They then advanced to the knockout stages after beating the Russian team 2-0 in London.

Arsenal vying for their first Premier League title in over two decades

The tale of the Invincibles is often told and retold at the Emirates. Sadly, it hasn't had any significant impact on how the last few years have gone for Arsenal.

The Gunners last won a trophy in 2020, when they defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the final of the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta's men have been going through a phase of transition ever since his appointment as the gaffer in 2019.

From merely existing in the top six, the Gunners over the years have become serious title contenders. They lost out on the Premier League title last year by a very slim margin, despite leading the standings for over 200 days.

This year, they look in pole position and are atop the table with 80 points after 35 games. However, Manchester City are only a point behind Arsenal and have a game in hand.

The Gunners will be hoping that City drop points in their subsequent games, otherwise they'll once again finish runners-up to Pep Guardiola's side.

Arteta's men face Bournemouth on Saturday, May 4.