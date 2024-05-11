Ex-Arsenal star Bernd Leno kicks TV camera in fury after Fulham concede third goal in 4-0 loss against Manchester City 

Bernd Leno was outraged during Fulham's 4-0 loss to Manchester City and the former Arsenal goalkeeper let his frustrations out on a TV camera. The Cityzens wreaked havoc at Craven Cottage on Saturday (May 11).

Josko Gvardiol (13', 71'), Phil Foden (59'), and Julian Alvarez (90+6'P) were among the goals as City headed to the top of the table. Leno could do nothing about any of those strikes including the third of which he was furious.

Leno was beaten by Gvardiol who prodded the ball under the German at the back post. The former Arsenal shot-stopper's angry reaction was caught on camera of which the device felt his wrath.

TNT Sports' camera was positioned on a pole holding a goal up and it tracked Gvardiol's celebration before it panned to catch Leno who was floored. He saw it head in his direction and kicked it with his right foot.

Leno has been in fine form this season but had an afternoon to forget as Manchester City ran riot. Pep Guardiola's men displaced Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with a one-point lead.

The Gunners are in action tomorrow when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford. Leno will likely be interested to see how the north Londoners fare given he left them for Fulham in August 2022.

Nathan Ake suffered an injury in Manchester City's win against Fulham as the title race with Arsenal heats up

Nathan Ake could miss the rest of the title race.

Manchester City's win over Fulham came with one concern because Nathan Ake was forced off in the 22nd minute with a muscle injury. Kyle Walker came on in his place despite also suffering from fitness issues as of late.

It will be a huge blow for Guardiola if Ake's injury is serious as their title race with Arsenal reaches its endpoint. The Spanish coach will want all of his players fit for clashes with Tottenham Hotspur (May 14) and West Ham United (May 19).

Ake has been an important member of the Cityzens' side over the years. The versatile Dutch defender has appeared 42 times across competitions this season, posting three goals and two assists.

Guardiola was without Jack Grealish against Fulham as he's dealing with illness. He's the only one of the reigning champions' crop who sat out the trip to Craven Cottage. They'll be keen to see how their neighbors United get on against Arsenal tomorrow before their midweek trip to Spurs.