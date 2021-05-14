Ex-Arsenal star feels Gunners should avoid signing on-loan midfielder

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright feels the Gunners should avoid signing Dani Ceballos on a permanent transfer and should instead give Joe Willock a chance next season.

Ceballos is currently on his second loan stint with the club from Real Madrid, and hasn’t been consistent enough this season, which has seen him drop out of Mikel Arteta’s preferred XI.

The Spaniard has been linked with a return to La Liga and has said he would love to play for Real Betis once again, the club where he got his big break.

Ian Wright would like to see Joe Willock given a chance at Arsenal - but fears he won't.#NUFC #AFC https://t.co/ZV64bMRunS — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) May 13, 2021

Wright has said Ceballos isn’t the player Arsenal need right now and wants to see Willock get a chance in midfield next season. The 57-year-old stated:

“You say who’s vulnerable, you look at [Lucas] Torreira and [Matteo] Guendouzi, Joe Willock is doing very well at Newcastle, [William] Saliba’s doing well as well. You look at it and you think to yourself those players, every one of them apart from [Konstantinos] Mavropanos who’s not really had a chance [and] Saliba, maybe those players should be where they are.

“I’d like to see Joe Willock get an opportunity but I don’t think it’s going to happen. I don’t think we should be signing Ceballos, I just don’t think he’s what we need now.

“I think that we’ve got young players coming through who should get an opportunity in front of Ceballos. If he’s going to do anything to stay at Arsenal it would’ve been seen already by now.”

Willock's impressive form for Newcastle United warrants Arsenal chance

Joe Willock has impressed for Newcastle United in the second half of the 2020-21 season, adding more bite to the team from midfield.

Willock’s late runs into the penalty box have seen him get into good goal-scoring positions, and he has scored five goals for the Magpies to help them allay any fears of relegation.

The 21-year old was pretty impressive for Arsenal as well, managing three goals and three assists in the Europa League before he was loaned out to Newcastle in January.

Although he isn’t a creative passer of the ball in midfield, his driving runs and goal-scoring ability could add an extra dimension to Arsenal next season.