Ex-Arsenal star Granit Xhaka caught in heated argument with Bayer Leverkusen fans after shock DFB Pokal exit

Former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka was seen arguing with a fan after his Bayer Leverkusen side was knocked out of the DFB Pokal in the semifinals on Wednesday (April 2). The reigning German champions were bidding to defend the cup they won in an invincible domestic campaign last year but fell to third-tier Arminia Bielefeld.

Ad

The German side grabbed the lead in the 17th minute of the game thanks to Jonathan Tah, but Marius Worl's effort pegged them back three minutes later. Maximilian Grosser's goal in the last minutes of the first half proved decisive in a memorable David vs Goliath result in German football.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Despite the defeat, Xhaka played the entire game and performed reasonably well. The Swiss midfielder completed the most passes (42), won two tackles, and won six of seven duels.

Granit Xhaka joined Bayer Leverkusen from Arsenal in the summer of 2023 for a reported € 15 million fee and played a key role in their triumphs last season. He has scored six times and provided nine assists in 93 games for the German side, scoring two and assisting seven from 42 games this season. The 32-year-old is contracted to the Bundesliga holders until the summer of 2028.

Ad

Bayer Leverkusen keen to sign Arsenal star- reports

According to a report by Tuttosport, Bayer Leverkusen is eager to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior. The incumbent German champions are looking to reinforce their defense in the summer with Jonathan Tah's future up in the air.

Kiwior joined the Gunners in January 2023 from Spezia for a reported € 19.5 million fee. The Polish defender has represented the North London side 56 times, scoring twice and providing five assists to help the team to one Community shield. The defender is a regular for the Polish national team, with 33 appearances and on goal for his country.

Ad

Kiwior has struggled for game time this season, playing just 1075 minutes across 18 appearances for the English side. The 25-year-old's contract with the Gunners runs until the summer of 2028, but he looks likely to leave the club amid his struggle to feature consistently.

Bayer Leverkusen enjoyed their last signing from Arsenal, Granit Xhaka, and the German side hopes they can have the same luck if they secure the defender's signature in the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback