Ex-Arsenal star Samir Nasri verbally abused by Gunners fans during PL encounter against Manchester City

During the encounter between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, former midfielder Samir Nasri faced a heated altercation with a fan.

Nasri, who has worn the jerseys of both footballing powerhouses, was on the receiving end of aggressive verbal onslaughts from Gunners' fans, according to TalkSPORT.

Sam Matterface, providing clarity on the unfolding scene, remarked (via TalkSPORT):

“There’s a supporter who was bellowing in his face at this moment in time. It’s a bit unnecessary from him getting involved with Nasri who’s just trying to do his job [punditry]. Nasri is just standing there being barracked by the supporter, there should be more stewards around here making sure it doesn’t happen.”

Echoing Matterface's sentiments, former Arsenal player Perry Groves expressed his disappointment:

“This is where the press set-up is not the best. The security have to get the fan out. There’s a couple of Arsenal fans, and it pains me to say it, who have disgraced themselves.”

Alex Crook shared his observations, stating:

“He looks really shaken, I have to say. He’s being abused here by Arsenal fans and there’s stewards just standing there watching, this is really poor.”

Matters escalated when the same disruptive fan resorted to physical altercations with other Arsenal fans. Thankfully, the situation was controlled as he was escorted out of the stadium premises.

This incident was eerily reminiscent of another recent episode where Roy Keane found himself in a similar face-off with a Gunners' supporter during their 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown avoids certain venues amidst safety concerns

After concerning events during their win over Manchester United, Gunners legend Martin Keown has voiced his apprehensions about attending matches at certain venues.

During the aforementioned match, Keown was reportedly assaulted with a headbutt by a spectator. Such unsettling events have escalated concerns among football analysts, making them wary about the possibility of similar physical confrontations.

Keown shared his sentiments with White and Jordan (via TalkSPORT):

"Generally, people show you a great deal of respect, but occasionally, when drink has been had and the wrong groups are together, you can be in trouble.

"I would advise people not to get into those situations. I don't do co-comms at the moment because I can't be sure I am going to get there safely. I am not certain that I can get there. If I assess it and think that is not a good place to go, I won't go."

Keown was once celebrated for his no-nonsense approach and formidable defending at Highbury. However, he has been pushed to exercise caution and avoid potentially volatile situations in the stands.