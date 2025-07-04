Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey charged with 5 counts of rape by Metropolitan Police Service

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by the Metropolitan Police Services. The charges against the Ghana international have been leveled after a three-year investigation, five days after his contract with the Gunners expired.
Partey joined the north London side in 2020 from Atletico Madrid for a reported €50 million. The midfielder scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 167 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side to help the team to a Community Shield trophy.
A statement released via the midfielder's lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose, read (via Daily Mail):
“ Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name. Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy who led the investigation for Scotland Yard said:
“Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward. We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team. You can contact detectives about this investigation by emailing [email protected].”
Thomas Partey was a vital part of the Arsenal team in his final season with the club, scoring four and assisting three in 52 appearances across competitions.
Arsenal release Japan international on free transfer after injury struggles
Arsenal have released defender Takehiro Tomiyasu on a free transfer amid his persistent struggles with injury. The Japan international joined the Londoners from Bologna for a reported €18.6 million fee in 2021.
He managed two goals and six assists in 84 appearances for the north London club to help them to a Community Shield title. A club statement read (via FotMob):
“Everyone at Arsenal Football Club would like to thank Tomi for his contribution to the club and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.”
Tomiyasu struggled for consistent form at the Gunners, suffering eight major injuries and missing over 100 games. He is currently out with a knee injury he suffered in October last year.