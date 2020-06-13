Ex-Barcelona coach Valverde praises Lionel Messi, says “won’t be a problem for any coach to adapt to him”

Ex-Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde talked about his time at Barcelona and Lionel Messi.

Barcelona take on Mallorca in their first fixture after the resumption of LaLiga Santander.

Ernesto Valverde and Lionel Messi enjoyed a fruitful time together at Barcelona

Barcelona have been in great form this season. The Spanish giants sit at the top of the LaLiga Santander table with a two-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid. The team saw Quique Setien take over as the new manager, as he replaced Ernesto Valverde at the helm.

Ernesto Valverde managed Barcelona for a total of 163 games, winning 108 and drawing 35. Barcelona lost just 20 games under the reign of the former Athletic Bilbao manager. During his time at the club, he claimed four trophies, including successive La Liga titles.

¡Ya está en marcha el #GoldenCoachCongress!



Estamos ilusionados y muy agradecidos a toda la gente que nos ha ayudado a llegar hasta aquí.👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gNMq31k0om — Aitor Karanka (@Karanka) June 12, 2020

The former Barcelona manager recently attended the Golden Coach conference hosted by Aitor Karanka, where he spoke about his time at Barcelona and his relationship with the Argentine talisman, Lionel Messi.

Valverde talks about his time at Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde and Barcelona did not split on even terms this January

While Valverde enjoyed a great spell at Barcelona, his termination in the middle of the season reportedly left both parties on uneven terms. When the ex-manager was asked about his time at his former club, Valverde shared his thoughts with the people present.

"Each club has its own model. In some cases, you have to adapt to a very clear model, as is the case of Barça, with a particular idiosyncrasy, a climate and many things that mark the style of play of that team but it was not difficult for me "

Valverde then continued;

Advertisement

"The methodology is a broad path that, as your career progresses or as you train one team or another, you will refine depending on the players you have and the club you are going to."

🗣 - Former Barça coach Ernesto Valverde: “Adapting to the Barcelona style wasn’t hard for me.”



🧐 pic.twitter.com/zxgPhSmaAB — Barça & La Masia (@IMesQueUnClub) June 13, 2020

Ernesto Valverde opens up on Lionel Messi

According to Valverde, he did not face any difficulties adapting to Lionel Messi.

Valverde spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Blaugrana skipper and in that time, the two seemed to understand each other quite well. When the former manager was asked about Lionel Messi, Valverde showered the Argentine talisman with praise.

"[Lionel] Messi is a very intelligent player tactically, he understands and takes everything in, he's very aware of his team's and his opponents' weaknesses. He has a broad perspective in that sense."

🗣 - Ernesto Valverde: "Messi est un joueur très intelligent tactiquement. Il comprend tout sur le jeu. Il est très conscient de son équipe et de son adversaire. Il a une vision large." pic.twitter.com/UUfqooguZ1 — Actufoot News (@Actuf0ot_) June 13, 2020

"It would be unbelievable if I as a coach said that it was difficult adapting to Messi. It's clear that it would not be a problem for any manager to adapt to a player of that quality."

Barcelona face Mallorca tonight in an away fixture

Barcelona will look to restart their campaign with a win against Mallorca

Barcelona are scheduled to take on Mallorca tonight. Quique Setien has confirmed that Lionel Messi is completely fit, and will play today. Setien could deploy the destructive trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann up front, as Barcelona look to resume La Liga with a bang.

The Spanish giants have been in great form this season and will look to maintain their two-point lead over Real Madrid.

Mallorca vs Barcelona: Setien releases strong squad for La Liga clash https://t.co/rmKSEGLGSC pic.twitter.com/XWyuoK9e9K — Daily Post Nigeria (@DailyPostNGR) June 13, 2020

Mallorca will have to manage without Leonardo Koutris and Lumor Agbenyenu, as the pair are still out due to an injury. However, Salva Sevilla could make his return and assume his position in the centre of the park. Barcelona, on the other hand, will be missing Ousmane Dembele in tonight's fixture.