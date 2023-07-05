Ex-Barcelona and Manchester City star Sergio Aguero names top 3 greatest strikers in football history

Former Barcelona and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has revealed his personal top three among football's striking greats of all time.

In an intriguing Q and A session streamed live on his Twitch channel, Aguero relayed (via Liverpool Echo):

"Top 3 strikers in history? Ronaldo Nazario, Thierry Henry and Luis Suarez. In that order."

Suarez, during his stellar stint at Merseyside, etched his name amongst the Premier League's most lethal finishers, racking up 82 strikes in 133 games for Liverpool in all competitions. His scoring prowess didn't taper off at Barcelona either. His staggering 198 goals in 283 appearances set his record in the Catalan club's history.

And then there's Thierry Henry: his iconic long-sleeved shirt and jet-black gloves. The Frenchman's unique quirks carved out an image that haunted Premier League defenders and enthralled its spectators for a glorious era. It wasn't just style, though; Henry's blend of ruthless goal-scoring skill and endless technical grace rendered him one of football's most complete strikers.

His mesmerizing play meant hours of highlight reels never felt exhaustive. With 226 goals in 370 appearances for Arsenal, Henry wrote himself into the Gunners' lore. He then moved to Barcelona in 2007, where he notched 49 goals in 121 outings. Overall, he scored 360 goals in 793 games in his club career.

But the man who topped Aguero's list was Ronaldo Nazario. An individual who managed to turn the most questionable of haircuts into an unforgettable symbol in pop culture. Nazario, nicknamed "O Fenomeno," truly lived up to his title.

Ronaldo's scoring record speaks for itself, with 104 goals in 177 appearances for Real Madrid, and an even more impressive 54 goals in just 57 games at PSV Eindhoven. Overall, he scored 295 goals in 452 games for the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Sergio Aguero targets Barcelona's top brass for Lionel Messi's Miami move

Former Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero has attributed Lionel Messi's failed reunion with Barca to the mismanagement of the club's hierarchy. The seven-time Ballon d'Or champion announced he would sever ties with Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiration of his contract in June. He will now continue his career with Inter Miami.

Aguero didn't mince words while scrutinizing Barca's actions during the Messi saga. Speaking to ESPN, he voiced (via MARCA):

"Messi’s decision? Barcelona did not do enough for Leo’s return. Yes, there was a La Liga thing and also the economic situation, but Leo made the correct decision to not wait until the last second like he did in 2021."

The retired Argentinian sharpshooter also added an interesting tidbit about his conversation with Messi post the Inter Miami announcement:

"I spoke to Messi yesterday, I sent him a message with a screenshot of the Eastern Conference standings and I said: 'Your team is behind! You have to move up to 8th or 9th!'"

Lionel Messi was linked with a return to Barcelona and a move to Al-Hilal this summer. He, however, chose to move to Inter Miami.

