Ex-Barcelona midfielder who was part of La Liga winning squad sentenced to prison for match-fixing: Reports

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Torres was sentenced for match-fixing during his time with Real Betis in 2014.

Torres and his then Betis teammate Antonio Amaya were incentivized by Osasuna's directors to beat Real Valladolid. Los Rojillos were in a relegation battle in the 2013-14 season and needed Valladolid to lose to boost their chances of survival.

As per AS, this included letting Osasuna beat Betis in Gameweek 38 in Pamplona. As it turned out, Los Verdiblancos beat Valladolid 4-3 before losing 2-1 in the next, and final, gameweek of the season to Osasuna.

All three clubs were relegated to the Segunda Division. Eleven people have been accused of misuse of funds in what has come to be known as 'Caso Osasuna'.

It is the only major match-fixing scandal in Spanish football in the last decade. As per MARCA (h/t Football-Espana), Torres has been handed a 22-month-long ban from football, €400,000 in fine, and a 10-year prison sentence.

This could be the end of the 36-year-old's playing career. He has been plying his trade in the second division of Spanish football with Lugo since 2020.

Torres was on Barcelona's books from 2007 to 2009. He made two La Liga appearances in the club's 2008-09 title-winning season before being sold to Malaga.

He has also represented teams such as Perth Glory, Sporting Gijon, Villarreal B, Al-Arabi, and Alicante throughout the course of his career. Meanwhile, Amaya, who was on Wigan Athletic's books from 2009 to 2011, retired from football in the summer of 2019.

Barcelona confirm Memphis Depay's exit

Barcelona have confirmed that Memphis Depay has left the club to join Atletico Madrid.

A statement from Barca's official website read:

"FC Barcelona and Club Atlético de Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Memphis Depay for the fee of 3 million euros plus one million in variables. The agreement includes a preferential but not compulsory purchase option for the player Yannick Carrasco."

The Netherlands international will join Los Colchoneros on a contract that lasts until the summer of 2025, as per Fabrizio Romano. It seems that the Blaugranas have won the right to ink a permanent deal for Yannick Carrasco if they want to.

Depay leaves Barcelona after a nightmare season under Xavi where he has managed to play just 116 minutes of league football this term. He has already begun training with his new club and is expected to be officially presented later today (20 January).

