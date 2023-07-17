Ex-Canadian footballer Kaylyn Kyle welcomes Lionel Messi to Inter Miami with brilliant tweet

Former Canadian player Kaylyn Kyle has sent a warm welcome to Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain completed a move to MLS club Inter Miami.

Kyle, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist with the Canada national team, played for Orlando Pride at club level. As Messi was unveiled as an Inter Miami player, Kyle tweeted:

"Welcome. @TeamMessi."

Messi's arrival at the MLS has created a great amount of buzz among fans and fellow sportspersons in the United States. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is hands-down one of the greatest players to grace the beautiful game.

His arrival is expected to elevate the standard of the MLS and US football in general. Kyle has now joined the fan frenzy surrounding the Argentina captain's arrival in the league.

"I couldn’t be prouder"- David Beckham on Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

David Beckham is the co-owner of Lionel Messi's new club Inter Miami. The Argentina captain joining the MLS side is a massive feat for the Miami-based outfit as well.

Beckham was understandably delighted after completing the biggest transfer in the history of the club, where he became a co-owner a decade ago. The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend said (via Evening Standard):

“10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city.

"Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

He added:

“Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

Lionel Messi will play alongside his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami. Moreover, the Argentina captain will also be coached by former Barca coach Gerardo Martino. With familiar faces around, the player can be expected to thrive.