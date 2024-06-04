Ex-Chelsea boss emerges as candidate for England job if Gareth Southgate steps down: Reports

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has emerged as a top candidate for the England manager's job if Gareth Southgate opts out of the position. The English FA are preparing for the possibility of a future without Southgate, who is in his eighth year in charge of the Three Lions.

Southgate has failed to deliver any silverware in his eight years as England boss, and there are internal expectations that he will step down after the Euros. He is said to be considering an exit if he fails to win the trophy, with a second-placed finish in Euro 2020 his closest to glory.

A number of potential replacements have been linked with the job, but the name of former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is one that has stuck firmly. Potter has been out of a job since his dismissal by the Premier League side in April 2023 despite multiple offers.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss turned down a move to Dutch giants Ajax only weeks ago, having previously rejected chances to work elsewhere. He was also approached by Leicester City and French club OGC Nice, and is linked to the Manchester United job, if it becomes available, as well as with the vacant manager's position at Brighton.

TalkSPORT has now reported that Potter is in line to replace Southgate if his position becomes available this summer because the FA wants a home-grown manager. The manager is said to be aware of the interest.

Gareth Southgate has named a strong contingent to represent England in this summer's Euros with a view to winning the competition in Germany. He may look to return to club football after the Euros, with his name among those linked to the Manchester United manager's position.

Experimental Gareth Southgate side eases past Bosnia in pre-Euros friendly

An experimental side put out by England manager Gareth Southgate on Monday (June 3) managed to get the job done against Bosnia and Herzegovina, picking up a 3-0 win. The manager named most of his key players on the bench as he gave a chance to some of the fringe players to earn their tickets to Berlin.

Cole Palmer scored his side's opener from the penalty spot before Trent Alexander-Arnold rifled home a second for the Three Lions. Harry Kane came off the bench to score his country's third in what was a comfortable win for England at St. James' Park.

Gareth Southgate handed a debut to Adam Wharton, while both Palmer and Ebere Eze made their first starts for their country. The Three Lions will face Iceland in their final friendly before the tournament commences in Germany.