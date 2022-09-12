Ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri shows middle finger to opposition coach in Lazio's 2-0 win against Verona

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri flipped showed the middle finger to a Verona coaching staff after the former Chelsea boss's side scored in the Serie A clash between the two sides. The Italian tactician's side got back to winning ways after suffering their first loss of the season last week.

According to DAZN, Sarri was seen arguing with Verona's manager Alessandro Mazzola, but the finger was for another coaching staff.

Ciro Immobile scored the opening goal in the 68th minute, while the clash between the managers happened five minutes later.

Lazio sealed the win over Verona deep into stoppage time when Luis Alberto scored from the edge of the box in the 95th minute. The Spaniard had a lot to do, but his inch-perfect shot rolled past the keeper Lorenzo Montipo after beating a couple of defenders.

Lazio off to a good start under former Chelsea manager

Lazio have made a good start to the season under former Chelsea manager Sarri and are sitting sixth in the league table. They have won three of their six matches, while losing just once.

Speaking to DAZN after the match against Verona, Sarri praised his players for the win and said:

"It was a tough game. Last season we collected five points after the eight Europa League games and we averaged two points per game in the other matches. In the end, our season was affected by that [European matches]. It is difficult for everyone to play in Europe, also abroad. Bayern got a 2-2 draw against a low-table team. It is difficult and last season, we made life even more challenging for ourselves.

"I am satisfied because it was a tough game. You need patience against Verona, especially if you don't score immediately. They made 24-25 fouls throughout the game, we made something like five."

Sarri managed Chelsea for just one season and won the Europa League by beating Arsenal 4-1 in the final that took place in Baku. He returned to Italy to join Juventus, where he was sacked a season later, despite winning the Serie A title and was replaced by Andrea Pirlo.

