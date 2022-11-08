Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel drops fresh hint that he'd be interested in England job

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted that he would be interested in becoming England's national team manager after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea sacked Tuchel on 7 September after the Blues had suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Dynamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

The German was a huge hit at Stamford Bridge, leading them to the UEFA Champions League in 2021 and the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2022.

The former Chelsea coach was asked if he would consider international management, to which he replied (via Metro):

"Yeah, why not? I would, I would. I did not give too much thought to it until now."

The German explained that he would only consider the right nation and that they would need to be contenders to win trophies:

"But I would consider if it is the right team and if it has the potential to win trophies like the World Cup and the Euros."

The Three Lions are currently coached by Gareth Southgate and are heading to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Southgate led England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of the European Championships in 2021.

However, the Three Lions' performance in the recent UEFA Nations League left much to be admired.

Southgate was lambasted for his decision-making regarding tactics and his squad.

The former Middlesbrough manager chose an out-of-form Harry Maguire and omitted the impressive James Maddison from his recent Nations League squad.

England finished bottom of League 1 Group C in the Nations League with no wins, three draws, and as many defeats in six fixtures.

They only scored two non-penalty goals throughout the woeful campaign, and questions about Southgate's position as Three Lions manager have been asked.

His contract with England expires in 2024, having only signed a new deal in November last year.

England head to Qatar for the World Cup and are in Group B with Iran, USA and Wales.

Southgate is set to name his 26-man squad on Thursday, 10 November, before they jet off to the Middle East.

Chelsea's attacking duo Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount are expected to make the squad.

Sterling, 27, has been a key member of Southgate's England team since he was appointed manager in September 2016.

He has earned 79 international caps for the Three Lions, scoring 19 goals.

The former Manchester City forward was impressive at the Euros in 2021, managing three goals and one assist in seven appearances.

Meanwhile, Mount, 23, has earned 32 international caps for the Three Lions, scoring five goals. Southgate handed him his international debut in October 2018.

