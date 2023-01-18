Ex-Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro who left due to spat with Jose Mourinho hints at Blues return after returning to London

Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro has given fans hope of a return after she left the Blues following an ugly public spat with Jose Mourinho in 2015. The conflict between Mourinho and Carneiro began after the Portuguese manager criticized her for tending to Eden Hazard during Chelsea's match against Swansea.

Mourinho was unhappy because the medical team's intervention meant Hazard had to exit the pitch and wait for the referee's instruction before returning.

Carneiro eventually left the club and even filed a lawsuit against the Blues, which the two parties settled out of court.

After the case was settled, she said (via Daily Star):

"I am relieved that today we have been able to conclude this tribunal case. It has been an extremely difficult and distressing time for me and my family and I now look forward to moving forward with my life. My priority has always been the health and safety of the players and fulfilling my duty of care as a doctor."

Following her exit from the club, Carneiro started working as a private practitioner. However, in December last year, a fan urged Carneiro to return to the Blues following Reece James' injury. To which she replied:

"Venga!"

It translates to "Let's Go!" in English. Carneiro recently posted a picture of the London sky on social media, adding fuel to the fire of speculation regarding her return to the club.

Several fans have commented under the post urging her to rejoin the Blues.

Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro reacted to spat with Jose Mourinho

Former Chelsea FC Doctor's Constructive Dismissal Case Against Chelsea Has First Tribunal Hearing

Eva Carneiro previously reacted to her on-field spat with Jose Mourinho. She also spoke about the need for more inclusion in football after being subjected to sexist chants and comments on social media.

Carneiro claimed she didn't do anything wrong and was only doing her duty.

Speaking to talkSPORT 2, Carneiro said:

“Certain individuals in football wanted to treat me like I did something wrong, when it was clear I was only doing my job. I recently came across that Martin Luther King quote: ‘We will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends’ – that’s what still hurts. In football, whether it’s racism, child abuse, athlete safeguarding and respect for the medical treatment – a change of culture is needed to change the things which are ugly about it.”

