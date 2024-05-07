Ex-Chelsea hardman Diego Costa involved in rescue operations as he helps 100 people to safety after floods in Brazil

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa joined rescue works after devastating floods hit the Rio Grande do Sul vicinity in Brazil.

Costa, currently playing for Serie B side Gremio, was driving back home from training when he spotted people distressed by the natural disaster and asking for help. According to CNN, 83 people have died from the flood with 276 injured and 111 still missing.

Costa took matters into his own hands, running rescue operations with the help of his jeep and four jet skis from his friends. A witness was left awestruck by the former Chelsea hitman's efforts as he said (via Daily Mail):

"What Diego did today, I had never seen before. He only arrived [at Gremio] a few months ago, but he left his truck in the water and took his jetski and those of his friends."

Known as a tough nail on the pitch, Costa's acts show that his character is much more than what is perceived by fans and the masses.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa's career trajectory

Diego Costa first became a prominent name in Spanish football due to his performances with Atletico Madrid. He was a key player of the Atleti side that reached the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League final.

Costa joined Chelsea in 2014 and scored 59 goals and provided 21 assists in 120 matches before re-joining Los Rojiblancos. He had stints with Atletico Mineiro and Wolverhampton Wanderers before joining Botafogo in 2023.

In February 2024, Costa signed for Gremio as Luis Suarez's replacement after the Uruguayan moved to Inter Miami. At the international level, Costa played for both Brazil and Spain. He represented the Selecao for two matches but didn't score a goal.

Costa played 24 matches for Spain, scoring 10 goals. He led la Roja's attack both in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. On the pitch, the striker is known for his bullish presence as well as a clinical eye to find the back of the net.