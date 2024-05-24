Ex-Chelsea midfielder issues apology statement to Cristiano Ronaldo after viral quote becomes controversial on social media

Ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has apologised to Cristiano Ronaldo after a quote disrespecting the Portuguese went viral on social media.

Over the course of past few days, Mikel attracted criticism for a reported claim that the Al-Nassr forward is not among the top 10 best players in the Premier League's history. But, the Nigeria great has recently debunked the comments, opining on an Instagram story:

"We sincerely apologise for any confusion caused by this statement. We would like to clarify that John Obi Mikel did not make the statement claiming that 'Cristiano Ronaldo is not even top 10 greatest in Premier League history'. This statement is completely false and should be regarded as fake news."

Mikel, who represented Chelsea 372 times during his career, added:

"We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and show utmost respect to Cristiano Ronaldo as a true icon in the world of football. [His] achievements and contributions to the sport, both in the Premier League and beyond, are unparalleled. His exceptional skills, numerous records, and numerous individual and team accolades have solidified his status as one of the greatest football players of all time."

Mikel, who helped Chelsea win league titles in 2010 and 2015, wrote:

"We believe in the importance of accurate information and responsible journalism. It is crucial to verify the credibility of sources before accepting any statements as true. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and encourage everyone to rely on trusted sources for reliable information about the world of sports."

Ronaldo, who is a three-time Premier League champion, is regarded as one of the best attackers in the English top-flight's history. The 39-year-old has recorded 103 goals and 39 assists in 236 Premier League outings across two separate stints for Manchester United.

Chelsea man names Cristiano Ronaldo as one of 3 attackers who had impact on him

During a chat with ESPN, Chelsea winger Noni Madueke was queried to name the players who had the biggest influence on him. He replied:

"The [main] inspiration of course was [Cristiano] Ronaldo, that's when I was a bit younger, but [Kylian] Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. [too]."

Madueke, 22, rose through the ranks of PSV Eindhoven before helping the club lift two trophies between 2019 and 2023. He scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 80 matches across competitions for them.

Since arriving in a £30 million transfer in last January, Madueke has recorded nine goals and three assists in 46 appearances for Chelsea.