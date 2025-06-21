Ex-Chelsea star Filipe Luis who coached Flamengo in 3-1 win over Blues delivers bold claim on Nicolas Jackson after red card 

Former Chelsea star Filipe Luis has tipped Blues forward Nicolas Jackson to have a big future despite his red card in the game against Flamengo. The former left-back was in charge of the Brazilian giants as they claimed a surprise 3-1 win over the Blues at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.
Luis spoke to the press after the game about his side's performance and shared his opinion on embattled striker Jackson, as well. The manager praised the 24-year-old for his quality and predicted that he can be one of the world's best, but admitted that he deserved the red card. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle);
“Jackson is so good and he is young and he has the quality the club needs. He will surpass this little mistake. I think the red was clear, but it is just a small detail for a big player, and he can be one of the biggest strikers in the world.”
Nicolas Jackson saw red for the second time in four games for the Blues, having also been sent off in the Premier League against Newcastle United last month. The Senegal international was on the Lincoln Financial Field pitch for only four minutes, having come on as a substitute for Liam Delap, before his sending off.
Chelsea were trailing by the time Jackson received his red card and like against Newcastle, it killed off any chances of a fightback. The former Villarreal man will now be suspended for the remainder of the tournament until the semi-finals, if the Blues make it that far.
Chelsea star tenders apology after Flamengo sending off
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has taken to social media to apologize after receiving a red card in his side's defeat to Flamengo. The Blues suffered a second defeat in 11 games in their second group game at the Club World Cup, losing 3-1 against the Brazilian side.
Jackson, a second half substitute for Chelsea, received his marching orders for a foul just four minutes after his introduction for Liam Delap. The 24-year-old has now issued an apology, promising to reflect on himself and come back stronger from this setback.
“I want to say sorry. To the club, the staff, my teammates, and all the fans watching, I let you down. Another red card... and honestly, I'm so angry at myself. I work hard every day to help the team not to put us in this kind of situation. I still don't fully understand how it happened. But one thing is clear: it wasn't intentional. Just a football moment that went the wrong way. No excuses. I take full responsibility. I'll reflect, I'll grow, and I'll come back stronger for the badge and for everyone who believes in me. Sorry.”
Enzo Maresca's side are sure to miss out on top spot in their group after the defeat to Flamengo despite going ahead through Pedro Neto's goal. Second half goals from Bruno Henrique, Danilo, and Wallace Yan gave the Brazilian side the win, their second of the group stage.