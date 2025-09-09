Ex-Chelsea star labels Luis Suarez as 'disgusting individual' and takes aim at MLS after ban for Leagues Cup final incident

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has slammed Luis Suarez for the Leagues Cup final incident, where the Inter Miami striker appeared to spit at a Seattle Sounders staff member. The incident happened shortly after the Sounders secured a thumping 3-0 win over Lionel Messi and co.

Ad

In the wake of the harrowing defeat, Suarez sparked a melee involving both sets of players. The Uruguayan grabbed Obed Vargas around the neck before Sergio Busquets struck the Sounders midfielder on the chin. Suarez did not stop there, and had to be held back by Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, as he appeared to spit at one of Sounders' coaching staff.

Leagues Cup organisers responded to the incident by handing a six-match ban to Suarez, who will serve the suspension in the next edition of the tournament. Soon after the ban was in place, Major League Soccer was also expected to take action. MLS decided to suspend Suarez for three games and Burley slammed the hierarchy for softening their stance when it came to the punishment.

Ad

Trending

Burley called Luis Suarez a 'disgrace' and accused MLS of favouring superstar players. He said on ESPN FC:

“Even if they had handed out a six-game ban, Luis Suarez wouldn’t be screaming off the rooftop calling it a disgrace because he was a disgrace. This is once again MLS hierarchy being what they usually are with superstars. One rule for one, another rule for the others, they [have] failed miserably."

Ad

The former Scotland international also suggested that this whole incident could turn up the 'anti-Inter Miami' sentiment in the league by a few notches.

Burley added:

“If the rest of the MLS had already not turned against Inter Miami with all the stars going there, this will turn it even more. They got absolutely roasted by Seattle in the [Leagues Cup] final. Whether it’s three games, six games, we know it’s not enough. What we do know is that this player’s ability to go to new levels of low."

Ad

Burley went on to claim that even though Suarez will always be considered a great footballer, his legacy has been 'scarred' by his disgusting behaviour off the ball.

“As we get older, we tend to think about consequences a bit more. Yet here we have a guy, who is still making these horrible decisions and actions at this stage of his career. That has scarred him for life, it will never go away. He’s seen as a great footballer. He’s is also a disgusting individual for what he’s done on the field without the ball.”

Ad

Luis Suarez will now miss Inter Miami's next three MLS matches against Charlotte FC, the Sounders and DC United, respectively.

Luis Suarez issues apology for behaviour that led to ban

Amid extensive criticism after he appeared to spit on a member of the Seattle Sounders' coaching staff, Luis Suarez issued an apology through social media. The 38-year-old stated that he sincerely regretted his behaviour and vowed to work hard on helping Inter Miami achieve their goals this season.

Ad

Suarez wrote on Instagram:

"It was a moment of great tension and frustration, where right after the match things happened that shouldn't have happened, but that doesn't justify the reaction I had. I was wrong and I sincerely regret it.

"I feel bad about what happened, and I didn't want to miss the opportunity to acknowledge it and apologise to everyone who felt hurt by what I did. We know there's still a lot of the season ahead, and we're going to work together to achieve the successes that this club and all of its fans deserve."

Luis Suarez has netted 10 goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions for Inter Miami in 2025. His contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nived Zenith Nived is a football media professional with experience in creating content for various online media platforms.



Notably, his major contributions have come at Sportskeeda Football and K League United, the official English content providers of the K League.



The Kochi-based writer has a penchant for Indian football too, having previously worked in close quarters with Aizawl FC and Kerala Blasters. Know More