Ex-Chelsea star Ruud Gullit believes Jose Mourinho could be successful if he returns to the London club

Former Chelsea player Ruud Gullit believes former Blues manager Jose Mourinho could be a success if he were to return to the club. The Blues have faced a tough couple of seasons and are currently in 11th place in the Premier League.

Dutch legend Gullit enjoyed a hugely successful playing career, which he ended at Chelsea in 1998, 11 years after winning the Ballon d'Or. The Dutchman cemented his legendary status at Chelsea by leading the club to the FA Cup title as player-manager in 1997, their first major trophy since 1971.

Ruud Gullit spoke with BeIN Sports about the situation surrounding Mauricio Pochettino at the club, and the suitability of Jose Mourinho for the role. He claimed that he trusts the Portuguese tactician to get the best out of the current crop of players at the club. Gullit said (via football.london):

"He has young players and Mourinho could do that, with young players, oh yeah he can, I think he can [be successful]."

Speaking about the squad used by the manager to dominate English football in 2004-05 and 2005-06, Gullit shared that they were mostly young, unproven players.

"They were not big names. I like Mourinho, I like him. I think what he's done has been unbelievable. He's been in a difficult situation. He was sometimes taking attention to the wrong things but I think he still has it."

Jose Mourinho took over at Stamford Bridge in 2004 on the back of a UEFA Champions League-winning season with FC Porto. He led the Blues to successive league titles, the first of which came in his debut season, and was their first in 50 years.

Mourinho was dismissed from his position as AS Roma manager in January and has been linked with the Chelsea job. The 61-year-old lives close to the club and will reportedly be open to a return to Stamford Bridge if the opportunity presents itself.

Raheem Sterling keen on Chelsea stay: Reports

English winger Raheem Sterling is reportedly eager to remain at Chelsea amid talk of a possible move away from the club. Sterling has emerged as a target for Al-Hilal, who are keen to add another big-name attacker after signing Neymar last summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Saudi giants are interested in the former Manchester City man, but Sterling has his full focus on the Blues. The 29-year-old has scored 17 goals in 72 appearances since moving to the club in 2022 and has often been criticized for his below-par output.

According to reports, the Blues are interested in signing Spanish youngster Nico Williams from Athletic Club. The 21-year-old's arrival club would probably signal the end of either Sterling or Mykhailo Mudryk's time in west London.