Ex-England goalkeeper David James reveals he drank until 3 AM and smoked 20 cigarettes a day during playing career

David James, who was England's number one choice between the sticks during the 2010 FIFA World Cup following Robert Green's poor start to the tournament, recently made a stunning claim.

James said that he used to drink until early mornings and smoke 20 cigarettes per day during his playing career.

Speaking on Harry Redknapp's podcast, the former Portsmouth star revealed his troubles while doing early morning training. James said (via Daily Star):

"Peter Taylor was the first one to take me for a warm up. It was weird: ‘we are going to go out for a warm up.’ He put me through my paces. I thought - ‘hang on a minute. I'm knackered.’ The fact that I smoked 20 fags a day didn’t help."

James further explained how the culture of the national team from the 90s have changed when compared to the present. He said:

"Things change. We used to meet up in the England squad back in the early 90s and the first thing you’d do is meet the whole staff in the bar down at Burnham Beeches. It was like.. well done this weekend guys. We will be training tomorrow at some point. And you’d be in the bar until two or three o'clock in the morning."

"And that was just standard. You can imagine now. I can’t imagine Gareth Southgate saying ‘come on lads meet you in the bar’."

James made 53 appearances for the Three Lions, keeping 21 clean sheets. Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters were his last professional team.

David James spoke about the characters of the England team

During his time as an England international, David James shared the dressing room with quite a few characters.

James had the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Ian Wright, and more as his teammates. Speaking about the team, the 52-year-old said (via Daily Star):

"The squad then.. Paul Gascoigne was part of that squad. Wrighty was part of that squad. We used to have The Queen Vic, which was Ince’s room. We’d go in The Queen Vic each night – drink beers – play computer games and smoke fags."

"Not everyone - but whoever wanted a drink could have a drink and whoever wanted a smoke. It was a communal space. Really, really good."

The era has changed a lot, judging by James' description. Players these days are the utmost professionals and are always working on keeping themselves primed for maximum quality performance.

