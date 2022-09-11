Ex-French international pin-points what Kylian Mbappe must do to flourish further alongside PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar

Former France international Rio Mavuba feels Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe must develop a team mentality to flourish alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

The in-form attacker was the star of their 2-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday (September 6), netting both their goals. However, he spurned a great chance in the second half by going for glory instead of squaring the ball to Neymar, who came in from the left.

The Brazilian could've had an easy tap-in, but Mbappe's desire to net a hat-trick ended up wasting the opportunity as his effort sailed over the bar.

Mavuba, who played 13 times with Les Blues, has now said that the 23-year-old should think about his team more. Speaking to Telefoot, he said:

“After all, he is an attacker. He is in his idea of perhaps going to score his 3rd goal. If he develops this aspect of his game again, he will win. Especially with Neymar and Messi who will give you 20-30 assists in the year."

Mbappe has been on a fine run of form for PSG this season, netting nine goals in seven games in all competitions, including seven in Ligue 1 from six games.

He also struck a hat-trick in their 7-1 drubbing of Lille earlier this season.

The France international was on the verge of joining Real Madrid on a free transfer earlier this summer. However, the Parisians convinced him to stay by offering him a lucrative contract extension.

Overall, he has made 223 appearances for the club so far, scoring 180 goals. He is only behind Edinson Cavani (200) in the club's all-time top goalscorers list.

The forward has also won 11 titles with PSG, including four in the French top-flight, although a Champions League medal continues to elude him.

PSG continue unbeaten start in Ligue 1

PSG's unbeaten start to the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season was extended to seven games after a narrow 1-0 win over Brest on Saturday, September 10.

Neymar scored the only goal of the game as the French champions strengthened their grip at the top of the table.

It's been a prolific start to life in Paris for head coach Christophe Galtier, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

Under him, the Parisians have demonstrated a fluid, free-flowing attacking game that's bringing the best out of their front-three.

While things are going great for them once again in the league, the Champions League remains PSG's ultimate objective.

