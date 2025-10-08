Ex-Juventus chief shares anecdote showing how 'different' Cristiano Ronaldo used his 'intelligence' to get best out of everything

Former Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta recently shared an anecdote of Cristiano Ronaldo during his time with the Italian giants. He said that the Portuguese legend uses his intelligence and is different from the other players.

Ad

Juve signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for a reported fee of €100 million in 2018. He scored 101 goals and provided 28 assists in 134 games for them, winning multiple trophies. He left them in the summer of 2021 to return to Manchester United.

At a recent event, Marotta, who left Juventus in October 2018, said about Ronaldo (h/t Tuttomercatoweb):

“He’s different from all the others, there’s nothing more to say."

Ad

Trending

He shared an anecdote, adding:

“When we went away on a training camp, there was a bottle of mineral water on the table. He took it and analysed all the ingredients. Then he consulted with the doctors and asked them why things were the way they were. As long as he’s still playing, it’s because he uses his intelligence to get the most out of everything.”

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his strict routine and detailed approach to fitness. He is still going strong at 40 for both his club, Al-Nassr, and his national side, Portugal.

Former Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi on sharing a locker room with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi recently opened up about his experience of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo. He said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is unique but also very humble, friendly, and funny in the locker room.

Ad

Bernardeschi told One Football:

“From a locker room perspective, he’s an exceptional guy. As a player, there’s nothing more to add, he’s sensational. He’s more humble and sensitive than you might think. As his teammate, you must understand that he’s unique, and don’t compare what he does to what you do. If you’re aware of this, you’ll have no problem. He has his routine, he has things you need to know, be aware of. He’s your teammate, but he’s not like you."

Ad

“If I want to go get an ice cream in Turin with Cristiano, it’s a different story. He laughs and jokes, a truly down-to-earth guy. When I came in, he always said: ‘There’s the stylish Italian’. He laughs and jokes with everyone,” he added.

Bernardeschi also dismissed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus led to the club's decline due to his transfer fee and wages. The two players shared the pitch 94 times for the Bianconeri and also combined for four goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More