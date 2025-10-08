Ex-Juventus chief shares anecdote showing how 'different' Cristiano Ronaldo used his 'intelligence' to get best out of everything

Former Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta recently shared an anecdote of Cristiano Ronaldo during his time with the Italian giants. He said that the Portuguese legend uses his intelligence and is different from the other players.
Juve signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for a reported fee of €100 million in 2018. He scored 101 goals and provided 28 assists in 134 games for them, winning multiple trophies. He left them in the summer of 2021 to return to Manchester United.
At a recent event, Marotta, who left Juventus in October 2018, said about Ronaldo (h/t Tuttomercatoweb):
“He’s different from all the others, there’s nothing more to say."
He shared an anecdote, adding:
“When we went away on a training camp, there was a bottle of mineral water on the table. He took it and analysed all the ingredients. Then he consulted with the doctors and asked them why things were the way they were. As long as he’s still playing, it’s because he uses his intelligence to get the most out of everything.”
Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his strict routine and detailed approach to fitness. He is still going strong at 40 for both his club, Al-Nassr, and his national side, Portugal.
Former Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi on sharing a locker room with Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi recently opened up about his experience of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo. He said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is unique but also very humble, friendly, and funny in the locker room.
Bernardeschi told One Football:
“From a locker room perspective, he’s an exceptional guy. As a player, there’s nothing more to add, he’s sensational. He’s more humble and sensitive than you might think. As his teammate, you must understand that he’s unique, and don’t compare what he does to what you do. If you’re aware of this, you’ll have no problem. He has his routine, he has things you need to know, be aware of. He’s your teammate, but he’s not like you."
“If I want to go get an ice cream in Turin with Cristiano, it’s a different story. He laughs and jokes, a truly down-to-earth guy. When I came in, he always said: ‘There’s the stylish Italian’. He laughs and jokes with everyone,” he added.
Bernardeschi also dismissed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus led to the club's decline due to his transfer fee and wages. The two players shared the pitch 94 times for the Bianconeri and also combined for four goals.