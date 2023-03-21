Ex-Juventus striker who once labelled Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘strongest player of all time’ bizarrely sent off for urinating on touchline 

Former Juventus striker Cristian Bunino, who once labeled Cristiano Ronaldo the strongest player of all time, was bizarrely sent off for urinating on the touchline during a recent third-tier match. The bizarre incident was reported by the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The incident occurred during a Group A game between Bunino's Serie C side Lecco and Piacenza, which ended in a goalless draw. The 26-year-old was due to be brought on as a second-half substitute when nature called, and he was shown a red card before even stepping onto the pitch.

As Bunino prepared to enter the match, he relieved himself on the touchline, attempting to do so discreetly. However, an assistant referee spotted his actions, and Bunino was promptly shown a red card. Lecco boss Luciano Foschi defended his striker's actions, saying he didn't offend anyone and nobody saw it.

Although the team managed to secure a point, they will be without Bunino for their next match due to his suspension. Despite being contracted to Juventus, Bunino never made a first-team appearance. He played 34 games for Juventus Next Gen, scoring nine goals and providing three assists. His most notable appearances came in Serie B as a youngster, playing 32 games for Livorno, Pescara, and Vercelli.

However, Bunino did have the opportunity to meet Cristiano Ronaldo during their time at Juventus, and he described it as a unique and rewarding experience. He even posted a picture of himself with the Portuguese superstar on Instagram, calling him the most decisive player ever.

Posting a picture with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on Instagram, Bunino captioned:

"It was a unique experience, very inspiring and rewarding. For your charisma and dedication to your work, you inspire everyone, not just young people, to want to do more and always better. The strongest player of all time."

Former Juventus goalkeeper, Carlo Pinsoglio's comments, resurface after Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brilliant free-kick goal for Al-Nassr

Former Juventus goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio's comments about Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick abilities have resurfaced after the Portuguese superstar scored a brilliant free-kick goal for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo's 38-meter free-kick helped Al-Nassr come from behind to beat Abha.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo scores every free kick in training, according to teammate Carlo Pinsoglio Ronaldo scores every free kick in training, according to teammate Carlo Pinsoglio 👀 https://t.co/3PvgPqpFgr

Pinsoglio had previously stated that Ronaldo consistently scored free kicks during training and was unsure why the forward could not replicate the same in games, speculating that it could be bad luck.

He said via ESPN:

''Ronaldo shoots free kicks in training and he scores them ALL THE TIME... I don't know why he can't do it in games, maybe it's just bad luck.''

The resurfacing of his comments has led to discussions about Ronaldo's ability to score from set pieces. Despite this, his free-kick goal for Al-Nassr showcased his technical skills and contribution to his team's success.

