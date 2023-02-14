Ex-Liverpool and Barcelona hero Luis Suarez sparks massive brawl to force army intervention during game 

Former Liverpool and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez contributed to a massive brawl during his side Gremio's 2-0 win over Avenida yesterday (13 February). The clash was so intense that the army were forced to intervene.

Luis Suarez enjoyed successful spells in Europe, playing for the likes of Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid. Largely considered to be one of the best strikers of this current generation, Suarez is currently playing the twilight years of his career at Brazilian club Gremio in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

He signed a two-year deal with the club in December 2022 and made an instant impact, scoring a hat-trick on his debut. Various controversies have followed Suarez throughout his career and the former Barcelona man was at the center of it last night as well.

El Pistolero took a quick free-quick in the attacking third and squared the ball for Franco Cristaldo to put Gremio 1-0 up. His pass caught the Avenida players by surprise and they immediately surrounded the referee in anger, demanding the goal be ruled out.

A pair of red cards were brandished for Avenida captain Micael and midfielder Marcao, however, this would only further anger the away side. It took the army marching onto the field with riot shields to calm them down.

Gremio went on to win the game 2-0 after Everton scored in the 93rd minute. They are currently first in the league after winning all seven of their games. Luis Suarez will be hoping to add more silverware to his collection.

Gremio manager Renato only had positive things to say about the Barcelona legend after his debut for the club, stating (via ESPN):

"The fans believe in him, so are we. He showed what he came for. He quickly made it into the group because he's a very humble person. He doesn't want the highlights or perks, he just want to be like everyone else."

Why Barcelona sold an in-form Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid in 2020

Luis Suarez signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and went on to become one of the best strikers Camp Nou would see, forging a lethal partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar. He went on to score 198 goals and contribute 97 assists in 283 appearances, winning 13 trophies for the Catalans.

However, the club would sell him to Atletico Madrid in 2020 despite the-then 33-year-old performing at a high level. Suarez never got a proper reason for being ousted from the club. However, he named his age, the club's issues with debt, and his close relationship with Messi being the main factors.

For a player who did so much for the club, Barcelona did not give Luis Suarez the sendoff he deserved, something which Messi blasted on social media as he defended his good friend.

The move backfired on the Blaugrana as Suarez helped Atletico Madrid win La Liga the following season.

