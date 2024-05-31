Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes big claim on retirement after moving into stunning pool villa in Majorca with wife Ulla Sandrock

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hasn't ruled out returning to football after his incredible nine-year stay at Anfield. The German tactician has reportedly moved into a stunning £3.4million mansion along with his wife, Ulla Sandrock, after bidding farewell to the Reds. According to The Sun, the house has a plush pool and is situated in Majorca.

During the 2023/24 season, the former Borussia Dortmund coach claimed to be running out of energy and was seemingly prepared to take a long break from football. However, he's failed to draw the curtain on his footballing career and told BILD (via The Sun):

"It's out of the question that I'll stop working altogether. But I don't see myself continuing at the same pace as before at the moment."

Trending

Klopp came to Anfield in October 2015 and remained in charge of the Reds for 489 matches across competitions. During his tenure, he gave Pep Guardiola's Manchester City strong competition for the Premier League year-on-year.

The 56-year-old coach eventually finished with one English top-flight title and a UEFA Champions League trophy with Liverpool. He also led the Merseyside outfit to the FA Cup trophy once and the Carabao Cup on two occasions, among other honors.

The Reds have announced Dutch manager Arne Slot as the man to take over from Klopp at Anfield.

How Jamie Carragher reacted to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool exit announcement

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was distraught after Jurgen Klopp announced in January this year that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season. At the time, the former Reds defender said (via The Daily Star):

"This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came. I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let's go out with a bang Jurgen!"

When Carragher shared his message, the Reds were in the midst of a title race with Manchester City and Arsenal. However, they failed to mount much of a challenge in the end, finishing third and nine points short of the Cityzens.

The Reds were also among the favourites to win this season's Europa League. In what was a crushing blow, the Merseysiders were eliminated by Atalanta in the quarter-final stage of the competition (3-1 on aggregate).