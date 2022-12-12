Ex-Liverpool and Chelsea bosses emerge as candidates to replace England manager Gareth Southgate: Reports

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers and former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel are on FA's shortlist to replace Gareth Southgate after England's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Southgate's side were spectacular during the tournament in Qatar, winning all four of their games heading into the quarter-final against France.

Les Bleus drew first blood during the last-eight clash as Aurelien Tchouameni gave Didier Deschamps' side the lead with a first-half stunner. Harry Kane equalized from the spot before Olivier Giroud regained the lead.

Kane had a golden opportunity when England were awarded another penalty. However, the Tottenham Hotspur striker blazed it over the bar.

The Three Lions lost the game by a scoreline of 2-1. The exit in the last eight has raised speculations about Southgate's future at the helm of the national team.

Gareth Southgate took charge of the Three Lions back in 2016. He has been in charge for 81 games, winning 51, losing 15, and drawing 15.

Gareth Southgate: "These tournaments take a lot out of you and I need a bit of time to reflect. I think that's the right thing to do". "It needs a bit of time to make sure everybody makes the right decision", he added on his future.

Southgate also led the Three Lions to the semi-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, final of the 2020 UEFA Euro, and the quarter-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While silverware has eluded the Three Lions, Southgate's record is decent.

However, there is a cloud hanging over his future. According to The Telegraph, Brendan Rodgers, Thomas Tuchel, and Mauricio Pochettino are on FA's shortlist.

While Tuchel and Pochettino are currently without a club, Rodgers is working with Premier League side Leicester City.

England manager Gareth Southgate wants time to decide his future

Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate will take some time to reflect on the situation and make a final decision. Speaking to the media after the FIFA World Cup loss against France, Southgate said (via The Guardian):

“I want to make the right decision, whenever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA, and I’ve got to be sure [that] whatever the decision I take is the right one. I think it’s right to take a bit of time to do that because I know in the past how my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments.”

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🎙️ "We win and lose togethers, simple as that."



Gareth Southgate says Harry Kane is 'very low' after his penalty miss, but England would not be where they are without him 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 🎙️ "We win and lose togethers, simple as that."Gareth Southgate says Harry Kane is 'very low' after his penalty miss, but England would not be where they are without him 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 https://t.co/F7Pgh8RvNx

