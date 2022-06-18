Ex-Liverpool defender Jose Enrique names his 2 favorite managers from 13-year-long career

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has named two of his favorite managers from his 13-year-long career.

The former left-back played for Liverpool, Newcastle United, Real Zaragoza, Villarreal and Celta Vigo before retiring in 2017.

He played under some of football's most renowned managers during his career but has chosen two who he particularly holds in high regard.

Enrique tweeted in response to a question over which manager is his favorite he has played under:

"It will have to be Kenny Dalglish at Liverpool and Chris Hutton at Newcastle."

Enrique played 43 times under Sir Kenny Dalglish during his time at Anfield. He won the League Cup during the pair's time together at Liverpool in 2012, beating Cardiff City on penalties in the final following a 2-2 draw.

Under Chris Hughton at Newcastle, the Spaniard featured 56 times, scoring one goal and contributing four assists. He was part of the Magpies side that claimed promotion under Houghton in 2010, winning the club's Player of the Year award during that campaign.

Other managers the Spaniard has played under include Manuel Pellegrini, Sam Allardyce and Brendan Rodgers.

Jose Enrique chooses Liverpool legend Luis Suarez as the best player he's played with

Enrique lauds his former Reds teammate

Jose Enrique was also asked who was the greatest player he played with during his career.

He chose former Liverpool and Barcelona icon Luis Suarez, saying:

"I say it many times but 100% (Luis Suarez)."

Suarez wowed fans during his time at Anfield and played alongside Enrique for three seasons.

The Uruguayan striker quickly managed to write himself into Reds history with his remarkable goalscoring prowess, managing 82 goals in 113 appearances.

The 35-year-old flourished at Anfield in tandem with Kop icon Steven Gerrard whilst Enrique got a first-hand look at the tremendous talent the striker was.

Enrique also recalled a spectacular goal Suarez scored following his own assist. That goal involved the centre-forward rounding Tim Krul following a tremendous pass over the top from Enrique.

Mick Moran @Mick_Moran_ Our best ever goal vs. Newcastle? Suarez was on another planet. Our best ever goal vs. Newcastle? Suarez was on another planet. https://t.co/gTOQgfSSIL

Enrique commented on the goal, saying that it's his favourite goal:

"100% it was my favourite because the way Luis finish it is a world class finish."

Enrique finished his Anfield career having made 99 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing 10 assists.

He also holds Newcastle United in high regard for whom he played for during the years 2007 to 2011.

He tweeted with admiration for the Magpies when asked for his favorite moment from his time at the club:

"To be honest with you I can't choose one. I love my time (at the club), a club that I will always love and wish the best."

He played 128 games for the Magpies, scoring one goal and assisting 11.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far