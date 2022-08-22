Ex-Liverpool defender Jose Enrique names the best player in the Premier League currently

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has named Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as currently the best player in the Premier League.

The Spaniard tweeted his praise for the City player, saying:

"KDB.... Best player in the premier league."

De Bruyne has long been a standout performer for Manchester City and is for many the best midfielder not only in the league but in Europe.

The Belgian arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg in 2015 for £68.4 million.

He has made 311 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 87 goals and contributing 124 assists.

During his time with City he has won the league title four times, the FA Cup once and the Carabao Cup on five occasions.

De Bruyne was named PFA Player of the Year for the second year in 2021 following an impressive 2020-21 campaign.

His red-hot form has seemingly never diminished and he has started this season off in impressive fashion.

The Belgian has one goal and three assists in Manchester City's first three games of the campaign.

He has flourished with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and new signing Erling Haaland at the start of the new season.

The City playmaker is also being touted as the best midfielder in the league's history.

He is rivalling the likes of Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira and Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah rivals De Bruyne for Premier League best player

Salah has been a revelation at Anfield

Perhaps De Bruyne's closest rival to being touted as the Premier League's best player is Liverpool forward Salah.

The Egyptian has been a catalyst for Jurgen Klopp's side's success ever since arriving from AS Roma back in 2017 for £37.8 million.

That price-tag seems a bargain now as he has notched an astounding 158 goals in 257 appearances for Liverpool.

The former Chelsea attacker won the Champions League, a trophy that still evades De Bruyne.

He has also won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup and has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times.

He beat De Bruyne to the PFA award this year following an impressive past season in which he managed 31 goals and 16 assists in 51 appearances.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Since he joined Liverpool in 2017, Mo Salah tops the Premier League for goals (118), mins/goal (126 - 100+ apps), shots (678) and touches in the opposition's box (1,575), while only Kevin De Bruyne has more assists (58) than Salah (46) in this time. Staying. 1 - Since he joined Liverpool in 2017, Mo Salah tops the Premier League for goals (118), mins/goal (126 - 100+ apps), shots (678) and touches in the opposition's box (1,575), while only Kevin De Bruyne has more assists (58) than Salah (46) in this time. Staying. https://t.co/3lnh5LX2gr

The pair played alongside one another at Chelsea before both were offloaded. De Bruyne headed to Wolfsburg in 2014 whilst Salah departed for AS Roma in 2015.

The Blues will be kicking themselves that they let two of the league's greatest players slip through their fingertips.

