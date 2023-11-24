Ex-Liverpool and Manchester City star Mario Balotelli crashes Audi Q8 into wall, refuses breathalyzer test: Reports

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli is in the news for the wrong reasons once again after a car crash in Italy. The Italy international was at the wheel of his Audi Q8 when it crashed into a wall, but he refused a breathalyzer test.

Not one to be far from controversy for too long, Balotelli reportedly lost control of his Audi Q8 and crashed into a wall but escaped unhurt. The incident took place in Brescia, where the striker spent the international break away from club football.

The 33-year-old refused to take a breathalyzer test to check if he was drunk. This resulted in the seizure of his driver's license by the police, and he was released to go home with his brother Enock after receiving first aid treatment.

The crash took place on Thursday around 8:30 pm, and all that's left of the £100k car is its wreckage. He remains in Italy, where he is recovering from a knee injury that has plagued him this season.

Mario Balotelli now plays in the Turkish Super Lig with Adana Demirspor, where he is in his second stint this season after scoring 18 goals in 2021-22. He joined the side after terminating his contract with Swiss side FC Sion, and has scored three goals in five appearances for Adana this season.

Manchester City and Liverpool can both count themselves among the ex-employers of Balotelli, who has had a journeyman career. He joined the Cityzens from Inter Milan and played 80 games, scoring 30 times under Roberto Mancini.

Balotelli had a less significant spell at Anfield, where he found the net just four times in 28 appearances. The striker left the club, initially on loan, in 2015 and never returned.

Liverpool, Manchester City set for Balotelli Derby

Following two weeks of international football, Premier League fans will be treated to a blockbuster clash between arguably two of the best sides of the last decade. Manchester City will host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in the first match of the weekend.

The Cityzens, who hold the treble, have a one-point and one-place cushion over their rivals in the league standings. Liverpool will hope to overtake Pep Guardiola's side on their own turf when the two teams face each other.

Recent history shows that the Reds may have the upper hand, with three wins from their last five meetings. They have lost each of their last two meetings against Manchester City and will be wary of losing thrice in a row.