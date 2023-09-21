Ex-Liverpool star brands Galatasaray's stadium a 'sh** hole' after FC Copenhagen's 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw

Former Liverpool and Copenhagen star Kamil Grabara has labelled Galatasaray's home stadium a "shit hole" on social media after his team's 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw on Wednesday (September 20).

Copenhagen, who lifted the Danish Superliga title last time around, started off their continental campaign on a positive note at the RAMS Park. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves both scored on either side of the break too hand the visitors a surprise lead.

However, Super Lig winners Galatasaray pulled off a fine comeback in the second half. After Elias Jelert's red card in the 73rd minute, they found a way back.

Sacha Boey instilled hope with a 86th minute goal before Tete levelled things two minutes later in the contest.

In the aftermath of the draw, Grabara took to Instagram and wrote:

"Deserved all 3pts from that shit hole, but that's life, we move on💙"

Grabara, who spent five years on Liverpool's books after joining in 2016, moved to Copenhagen for a fee of over £5 million from the Reds ahead of the 2021-22 term. He has helped his current team lift three trophies so far, including two consecutive Danish Superliga titles.

Set to join VfL Wolfsburg for close to £12 million in July 2024, the one-cap Poland international has registered 40 clean sheets in 90 appearances for Copenhagen so far. He has conceded 80 goals in the process.

Jurgen Klopp thrilled by Liverpool's chances in UEFA Europa League in ongoing season

Liverpool, who finished fifth in the Premier League standings past season, had re-cemented themselves as one of the European elite in the past six years. They won one UEFA Champions League trophy and finished as runners-up two times before failing to qualify.

Speaking at a pre-game press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that his squad are intent on lifting the UEFA Europa League crown this season. He told reporters:

"We are here to compete, not to give opportunities. My first year I thought the Europa League was a bit too much for us until we got to the final. I don't think we were exceptional until the quarter-final, semi-final."

Klopp, who guided Liverpool to the Europa League final in 2016, added:

"It is a different time, a different team. We are better prepared. We enjoy it more to be here because we had no clue at that time what to expect. We have to be motivated and we are excited to play in the Europa League."

The Reds will open their Europa League season at LASK on Thursday (September 21) before Group E games against Toulouse and Union SG.