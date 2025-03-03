Ex-Liverpool star Fabinho names Lionel Messi and Brazil icon as players 'slightly better' than Cristiano Ronaldo after latter's recent GOAT claim

Former Liverpool player Fabinho has weighed in on Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent claim of being the best and most complete player in football history. Fabinho, who currently plays for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League respectfully disagreed with the Portuguese superstar, naming Lionel Messi and Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario as the players he considers slightly better.

Ad

Ronaldo’s recent statement about his greatness has sparked widespread debate in the football community. The Al-Nassr forward, who has won five Ballon d’Or awards and multiple league titles across England, Spain, and Italy, has often been at the center of discussions regarding the greatest of all time (GOAT).

He has consistently backed himself as the most complete player in history, citing his success in different leagues, his goal-scoring prowess, and his ability to adapt across eras.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Ronaldo’s recent GOAT claim, Fabinho told TNT Sports:

“Cristiano was honest in claiming that he was the most complete player in history, but I think some are slightly better than him, at least among those I’ve seen. There’s Ronaldo (R9), and I also place Messi ahead of him.”

Former Brazil international Cafu also recently weighed in on the Portuguese’s bold claim a few days ago. Fabinho and Cafu shared the same view that Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t the greatest player of all time but shared different views on who the GOAT is.

Ad

"I think people have too much self-esteem" – Ronaldo Nazario rubbishes Cristiano Ronaldo’s GOAT claim and names five players ahead of the Portuguese superstar, which included Lionel Messi

Just like Fabinho and Cafu, Ronaldo Nazario also didn’t agree with Cristiano Ronaldo’s assertion of being the best player in football history. Ronaldo, who won two FIFA World Cups with Brazil and two Ballon d’Or awards, said fellow compatriot Pele and Argentine icons Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona are better than Cristiano.

Ad

De Lima told ESPN in an exclusive interview:

"I don't really like to get into this, I think people have too much self-esteem. I prefer people to talk about what I did and who I was rather than talking about myself. Cristiano Ronaldo has a fantastic story, he won everything, scored goals in every possible way. He is definitely among the best in history. Now, I don't agree with the best. But I respect his opinion... I would say he is easily in the top 10."

Ad

"Pelé number 1 without a doubt, Messi and Maradona tied together, Zico, Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Van Basten, Zidane, Figo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, a series of players, there are many great players on this list, and I'm sure I'm forgetting some. Every time someone asks me about this ranking, I make a different list. Only these first three are definitive."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and is leading the charts for the most goals scored in football history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback