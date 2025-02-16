Brazil legend Cafu makes feelings clear about Cristiano Ronaldo calling himself 'most complete' player of all time

Cafu gave his two cents on Cristiano Ronaldo’s bold claim of being the most complete player of all time. The former Brazilian right-back made it clear that while he respects Ronaldo as a player, he doesn’t believe the Portuguese icon is the best footballer ever.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo recently clocked 40, but despite his age, he has continued to show his goal-scoring prowess in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. The 900-goal veteran has won a lot of accolades, both individually and collectively, in his ongoing career and was consequently regarded as one of football's all-time greats.

Of late, Ronaldo said in an interview with El Chiringuito journalist Edu Aguirre that he is the most complete and best player in football history, a statement that has been making waves in the football community.

Ad

Trending

Cafu, who won two World Cups with Brazil and is currently Selecao’s most capped player, recently weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo’s best-ever football player claim. When Cafu was asked by journalist Randall Vargas if Ronaldo is the player in history, he responded (via Costa Rican outlet La Nacion):

“Cristiano is a phenomenon, but not the best player of all time. If we talk about all time, we have to mention Maradona, Pelé, Platini, Franz Beckenbauer and Garrincha. We are talking about incredible players,”

Ad

The former Brazilian defender added:

“Cristiano Ronaldo was the best for six or seven years, but in a discussion about the best in history, we must consider footballers who played better than him,”

"The numbers say everything" - When Cristiano Ronaldo said he's the best in Football

Prior to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent claim that he is the best player in football history, the Portuguese had said on numerous occasions that he is the greatest player ever to grace the game.

Ad

In an interview with the BBC in 2015, Ronaldo asserted that he's always the best irrespective of what people think.

"I don't need to say 'I'm in the history of football, I'm a legend'. The numbers say everything. To improve more it's very tough. I just want to maintain because this is I think the most difficult part for a football player,"

Ad

"In my mind, I'm always the best. I don't care what people think, what they say. In my mind, not just this year but always, I'm always the best,"Whe

When Ronaldo was asked about his comparisons with Lionel Messi who was at Barcelona at the time, he said:

"It's opinions, I respect the opinions. Maybe in your opinion Messi is better than me, but in my mind I am better than him. So it's simple."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback