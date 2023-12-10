Ex-Liverpool star feels Manchester United are 'regressing' under Erik ten Hag, calls for manager to be sacked

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy has said that Manchester United are regressing under Erik ten Hag. He also sais that the Dutchman should be sacked if the Red Devils have to get back to where they belong.

Manchester United showed signs of improvement in a 2-1 Premier League midweek win over Chelsea. However, they were absolutely demolished by Bournemouth on Saturday, December 9, as the Cherries secured a historic 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi scored for Andoni Iraola's side as they earned their first win at Manchetser United.

Murphy has said that Ten Hag is not the man to lead the Red Devils back to the top and compete with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. He wrote on his column for The Daily Mail on Sunday:

"The fact Bournemouth won at Old Trafford and no one is surprised tells you everything you need to know about Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. If United want to dine at English football's top table again, Ten Hag is not the manager to take them there. United just cannot compete with City, Liverpool and Arsenal with the players they have under Ten Hag.

"I don't see a team that's progressing after a good first season. I see one that's regressing and I don't see how that will change with Ten Hag in charge. I've always thought United would give Ten Hag until the end of the season, but if they want to get to where they want to be, a change probably needs to happen now and let a new manager work out what he needs to do."

Murphy added that Ten Hag has never managed big players in his career and is still learning on the job, which Manchester United cannot afford.

"It's a shame because Ten Hag is a likeable guy, but you get the sense the United job came a bit too early for him. At Ajax, he never had to manage superstars.

"He never had to deal with the constant magnifying glass of being at one of the biggest clubs in the world. He's learning on the job and it's not working. Unless the manager changes, neither will the style."

Manchester United are sixth in the table after 16 games, winning nine. Ten Hag secured a third-placed finish in his first season at Old Trafford, but things haven't worked out for the former Ajax boss this season.

Chris Sutton slams ‘woeful’ Manchester United star after Bournemouth defeat

Chris Sutton slammed Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes for his late booking in the Bournemouth defeat.

The Red Devils never imposed themselves while the Cherries took their chances. Fernandes earned himself a booking in the 84th minute for lashing out at the referee.

His yellow card means that he will miss the Red Devils' next league game against arch rivals Liverpool at Anfield. Commenting on the Portugal international's booking, Sutton told BBC (h/t Metro):

"Bruno Fernandes ranting and frothing at the mouth but the referee Peter Bankes not taking any nonsense, that’s the way it should be.

"You can understand the frustration, but maybe he should be angry at himself. Maybe he is angry at himself because some of his passing in the second half has been woeful."

Fernandes has been booked 39 times in 207 appearances for Manchester United since arriving in January 2020. Many of them have been due to arguing with officials.