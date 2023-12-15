Ex-Liverpool star Peter Crouch names club who he thinks will win Premier League this season

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch believes his erstwhile club, Liverpool, will win the Premier League this year.

The English top-flight has been closely contested this season, with just four points separating league-leaders Liverpool and fourth-placed Manchester City. Arsenal are currently second, having racked up 36 points, one short of the Reds.

Aston Villa have enjoyed a stellar start to the 2023/24 campaign and are sitting third with 35 points. Their last two league matches have seen them defeat both the Gunners and the current champions, Manchester City, by 1-0 scorelines.

Despite competition from the aforementioned clubs, Crouch believes Jurgen Klopp's side will emerge victorious. He said on That Peter Crouch Podcast (via The Boot Room):

"I think Liverpool win the league this year. I think City are still probably the best team in the league, I do think they will go on a run of 15 or 16 games where they win every week.”

The Merseysiders managed to sneak ahead of Mikel Arteta's side last week after securing a 91st minute-winner for a 2-1 victory over a 10-men Crystal Palace on December 9.

This season, the Reds have won 11 matches, drawn four, and lost just one fixture, with the latter being the controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on September 30. Up next for the club is a home fixture against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday (December 17).

The last of their 19 first-division titles in English football came in the 2019/20 season when Klopp's side beat Manchester City to the trophy by 18 points.

When Jamie Carragher said Liverpool will not challenge for the Premier League

Jamie Carragher (via Getty Images)

While speaking in late October, Jamie Carragher claimed that Liverpool wouldn't mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title this season. The Sky Sports pundit was asked for his title predictions following Manchester City's 3-0 win in the Manchester derby on October 29.

At the time, the Reds had completed a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest but were placed fourth in the English top-flight. Addressing the title race, Carragher told Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"I think they'll (Manchester City) win the league comfortably this season, I do! I don't think Liverpool are quite ready to mount a serious challenge."

Since the Manchester derby, things haven't gone right for Pep Guardiola's men, who have won just two of their six league matches. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp and Co. have won four and drawn two fixtures since Carragher's prediction.