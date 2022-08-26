Ex-Liverpool star predicts who Manchester City could sign if they sell Bernardo Silva

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has predicted that Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong will eventually replace Bernardo Silva at Manchester City. Enrique added that he believes the Portuguese midfielder is closing in on an exit amid interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Silva has been a target for Barcelona all summer, and reports earlier this week suggested there was interest from PSG too. French media claimed the Ligue 1 champions had launched a €70 million bid for the Manchester City midfielder.

The former Liverpool defender shared a screenshot related to the bid from PSG for Silva and claimed the Manchester City star was bound to leave this summer. He added that the replacement would very likely be De Jong and tweeted:

"I really believe Bernardo Silva is going to leave this summer. Who you believe they will bring instead? I believe is going to be de jong from Barcelona."

Jose Enrique wants Frenkie de Jong at Liverpool

Jose Enrique has joined some Liverpool fans in asking the club to sign a midfielder this summer. He was confident that De Jong would be the perfect midfielder for the Reds and urged his former side to make the move by tweeting:

"He will be a perfect midfield for us . What a player. Let's move for him LFC."

El Nacional linked the Reds with a move for the Barcelona midfielder earlier this week and claimed the Champions League runners-up were even readying a bid. The report added that the Reds were ready to offer €71 million for the Dutchman, who has been put on the transfer list by Barcelona.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with De Jong this summer, with reports suggesting they held talks with the Catalan giants early on in the window. However, The Athletic claim that the move is now out of the question as the Red Devils have signed Casemiro from Real Madrid for a reported £70 million fee.

Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on De Jong and reportedly were ready to make a move if he was willing to leave Barcelona.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava