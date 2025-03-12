Ex-Liverpool star questions Arne Slot's substitutions in their penalty shootout loss against PSG in UCL tie

Ex-Liverpool star Stephen Warnock blasted Arne Slot's substitutions in the Merseyside club's recent elimination at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds held a 1-0 advantage entering the game at Anfield but lost 1-0 on their turf to draw the game level on Penalties before losing the tie in a penalty shootout.

Warnock, who came through the side's youth ranks to play 67 times for the English giants between 2000 and 2007, believes the Dutch manager's substitutions cost them the game. In a discussion with BBC Radio 5, the former left-back said via Liverpool.com:

“Darwin Nunez didn't have an affect on the game and Curtis Jones was poor when he came on. Cody Gakpo didn't look fit. It looked like a wasted substitution from Liverpool."

The Reds have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League despite topping the league stage and advancing straight to the round of 16. Arne Slot, however, remains in charge of the team and has a chance of securing silverware in his debut campaign.

Liverpool will face Newcastle United in the League Cup final on Sunday, March 16. After that, they will focus on securing the Premier League title. With nine games left, Liverpool enjoys a 15-point lead over Arsenal.

Virgil van Dijk discusses his Liverpool future after UEFA Champions League exit

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk discussed his future at the club after his team were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 last night. The Dutch defender is in the last months of his contract with the English giants and could leave on a free transfer in the summer.

In a discussion with the press after the match, Van Dijk rubbished any reports that a definitive decision had been made about his future, saying via FotMob:

"I have no idea, I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. I have no idea at the moment. It is not on hold. Nothing on hold. There's just... I keep saying the same thing. Listen, there are ten games to go, and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself."

"Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment, I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face."

Virgil van Dijk joined the Reds in January 2018 for a reported £75 million and has become one of the most important players at the club. He has scored 26 and provided 13 assists from 310 games in defense to help the side to one Premier League, one UEFA Champions League, one FA Cup, and two League Cups.

