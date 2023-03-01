Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane opens up on conversation he had with Cristiano Ronaldo folllowing his move to Bayern Munich

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane has spilled the beans on his conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo, who hailed the forward's move to Bayern Munich as a 'great step'.

Ronaldo and Mane were rivals last season, with the Portuguese maestro playing for Manchester United. Reports suggest that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was eyeing a move to Bayern himself and was thrilled when Mane joined the club.

According to the forward, Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated him on his transfer to Bavaria. Speaking to BILD (via Liverpool Echo), Mane said:

"That says everything about the Bundesliga and underlines what I've already said: I think you underestimate the Bundesliga here. The recent performances in the Champions League prove that."

"I met Cristiano Ronaldo in Mallorca before this season after my move was completed. He congratulated me and told me: 'A great club. This is a great step for you.'"

Mane left Anfield in the summer for £35 million to the German powerhouse. The move came after Liverpool rejected two earlier bids for the Senegalese forward, who had played for the Reds for six years since making the switch from Southampton.

In his third season at Anfield, Mane contributed 22 league goals, which helped the Merseysiders win their first-ever Premier League title after a 30-year drought. Mane also played a pivotal role in Liverpool's Carabao Cup and FA Cup victories, as the Reds chased an unprecedented quadruple in his final season at the club.

However, Mane's debut season with Bayern has been a bit stop-start due to injury issues. He missed the World Cup due to a leg injury but has since returned to the team under new manager Julian Nagelsmann. The forward has scored 11 goals in 24 appearances across competitions this season.

Bayern Munich rejected Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his move to Al-Nassr

Bayern Munich's CEO Oliver Kahn openly put an end to speculation linking the club to Cristiano Ronaldo in November. The Bavarians were among several clubs who publicly stated their disinterest in signing the Portuguese forward, following the termination of his contract with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo sought a new home in Europe, with reports suggesting that he was interested in a move to Bavaria. However, Oliver Kahn stated (via 90min):

"We considered it, it's our duty. We all love Ronaldo but we have a different strategy. We have a clear idea, a clear philosophy of how our squad should be put together."

Ronaldo eventually made the move to Al-Nassr in January, opting to continue his career outside Europe after struggling to find a club. The forward is currently excelling in the Saudi Pro League becoming one of the most potent goalscorers in the country with eight goals to his name.

