Ex-Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez made laughable error while sending invites for farewell party ahead of Saudi transfer before wife confronted him

Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez made a hilarious error while handing out invites for his farewell party before joining Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023.

Amazon Prime posted a clip from their new show "Married To The Game", where they take fans through the lives of footballers' partners. Mahrez, 33, who was supposed to leave the Cityzens' group chat after deciding to join Al-Ahli, posted the invite and immediately exited.

His wife, Taylor Ward, then explained how the left-footed winger needed to wait in order for her to get a count of the people attending this event. She said:

"When Riyad Mahrez found out he was leaving, you have to leave the group chat (Manchester City). So the last message he sent on the group chat was the invite to the party. He sent the message and then left the group."

She added that she confronted the attacker about the incident by saying:

"So I was like you actually left the group before anyone actually responded? So you actually don't know who's coming."

Mahrez then simply replied:

"I think all the players will come, I think 20 players."

Mahrez spent five seasons at Manchester City, bagging 78 goals and 59 assists in 236 appearances across competitons. He won the Premier League title four times and the UEFA Champions League once at the Etihad, among other honors.

Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez's wife opens up about life in Saudi Arabia

Internet personality and former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez's wife Taylor Ward recenlty opened up about the challenges of living in Saudi Arabia. She moved with her husband after the latter signed a reported €35 million deal with Al-Ahli.

During a scene in the newly released series "Married To The Game", Ward explained how she hasn't been a fan of living in the Middle East. She said during an episode (via GOAL):

"I feel like it is so hard, there are times I can’t, I just don’t like it. I won’t lie, I had a freak-out yesterday. I rang the hotel to ask 'I’m coming with my baby, what do people wear around the pool', I know it is a lot more conservative there and you have to dress a certain way."

"I said 'I just want to check when I come with a baby what is the best thing to wear, do I need to wear something covered if I am going in the water?' They were like 'oh no sorry, it’s just a man’s pool, it is just a gents pool.'"

Since moving to Saudi Arabia, Mahrez has played 22 matches across competitions, bagging 10 goals and nine assists. His team are third in the Saudi Pro League, 19 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

