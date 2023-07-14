Ex-Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of sexual offenses against a number of women by a jury

The jury has given their verdict on sexual offense charges against former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy. They ruled that the defender was not guilty.

Mendy was accused by multiple women on charges of sexual misconduct. The defender, however, maintained his innocence and claimed that all of those encounters took place in a consensual manner.

A 24-year-old woman accused Mendy of raping her at the player's Cheshire house back in October 2020. Another 29-year-old woman accused the player of the same charges, claiming that the incident took place in 2018.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Mendy used to host parties and social gatherings at his Cheshire home. The former Manchester City player's solicitor Jenny Wiltshire, meanwhile, said (via Sky Sports):

"Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence of this trial, rather than the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset. This is the second time Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by the jury. He is delighted that both jurors reached the correct verdict."

A look at Benjamin Mendy's Manchester City career

Benjamin Mendy became the costliest defender in the history of the Premier League when he joined Manchester City from AS Monaco for a fee of £52 million in 2017.

The defender was impressive for AS Monaco, making City splash the cash on him back in 2017. Before being accused of several counts of sexual misconduct, Mendy made a total of 75 appearances for the Manchester club, scoring two goals and providing 14 assists.

Mendy has also represented the France national team 10 times during his young career. However, the recent incidents put a massive stain on his identity. Whether Mendy makes a return to the top of professional football remains to be seen.