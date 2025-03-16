Ex-Manchester City star's agent confirms Liverpool wanted to sign him in 2024; leaves doors open for Anfield move

A move to Liverpool was on the cards for former Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez, according to his agent. The Argentine forward left the defending Premier League champions this summer to join Atletico Madrid for a reported £80 million fee.

His representative Fernando Hidalgo said (via WinWin):

“I confirm that Liverpool were interested in Julian last season," Hidalgo is quoted as saying to WinWin.

“As for the future, this is not the right time to talk about it, as Julian is competing in important tournaments and is fully focused on them.”

Alvarez joined Manchester City from Argentine side River Plate, joining the team prior to the 2022-23 season. A highly regarded attacker, the 25-year-old was deployed in multiple positions by Pep Guardiola and was impressive, collecting 19 goals and 13 assists in 54 games last season. However, it was clear that he would remain second fiddle to Erling Haaland for minutes up top and eventually made the decision to leave.

Several sides including Chelsea were also interested in him but he finally joined Los Rojiblancos. He has become a key player in attack alongside Antoine Griezmann for Diego Simeone, bagging 22 goals and five assists in 43 games.

He would have been a fascinating addition to a Liverpool side that already boasts one of the best-attacking records in the league. The Argentine could have formed a deadly partnership with Mohamed Salah who has lit the Premier League on fire this season.

Liverpool star contract situation revealed as links to Manchester City and Barcelona emerge

Diaz could leave the Reds.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is the subject of interest from Barcelona and Manchester City. According to David Ornstein, the Reds are yet to discuss an extension for the Colombian, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2027.

In a Q&A session with the Athletic, Ornstein revealed:

"Still no sign of a new contract, which is unusual for such a prominent player who has been at Anfield for as long as Diaz," Ornstein said. "Barcelona have long been linked with him; their admiration is genuine. There was definitely something in the Man City reports last summer, too. If he is available, there will be many suitors! Amid all the focus on Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, this is one of the lesser-mentioned unknowns at Anfield but still hugely important."

Barcelona have been linked with the player for a while, having come close to signing him in 2022 before he joined Liverpool. Diaz's father revealed that his son was a boyhood fan of La Blaugrana which is something to keep an eye on.

He could also be a great addition to an already talented Manchester City attack. Jeremy Doku and Savinho have been used in left-wing this season but both players have struggled to impress consistently.

