Ex-Manchester United assistant manager doesn’t think Erik ten Hag deserves to stay 

Former Manchester United assistant coach Mike Phelan feels Erik ten Hag hasn't done enough to deserve staying at Old Trafford. The Dutchman's future is in jeopardy despite guiding the Red Devils to the FA Cup.

Phelan was an assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson during the club's glory days. He was with United when they won three titles from 2008 to 2013 and later returned as a member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom staff.

The Englishman was a guest on talkSPORT and was asked whether Ten Hag deserved another season:

"No, no I don't."

Ten Hag has a year left on his current contract with Manchester United. He was expected to be sacked once the season concluded after his side finished eighth in the league, failing to qualify for Europe.

However, Ten Hag's Reds put in their best performance of the season to claim an unlikely 2-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup final (May 25). The club's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team are conducting an end-of-season review and will decide the manager's fate.

Ten Hag was appointed Manchester United manager in July 2022 and impressed during his debut campaign. He led his troops to a third-placed finish and the Carabao Cup, their first major trophy in six years. The former Ajax boss followed that up with an FA Cup triumph but his future remains doubtful.

Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy is reportedly set to leave

Benni McCarthy is set to exit the Red Devils.

Manchester United's end-of-season review may have led to the departure of first-team coach Benni McCarthy. The former Blackburn Rovers striker has been part of Ten Hag's backroom staff since July 2022.

The Mirror reports that the Red Devils will not offer McCarthy a new deal. His current contract expires next month and the Premier League legend looks set to depart.

This could be the biggest indication yet that Ten Hag is also headed for the Old Trafford exit door. Peter tu Doit, a close ally of McCarthy's agent Rob Moore suggested the coach would leave alongside the Dutchman (via mufcMPB):

"I know Benni’s contract at Manchester United ends in June & that Erik ten Hag won’t be at United by then. So, believe me, Benni will leave."

McCarthy was a popular figure among the Red Devils squad, helping players with their shooting. He could be headed back to his homeland to coach Kaizer Chiefs amid links to the AmaKhosi.