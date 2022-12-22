Ex-Manchester United defender believes 'overrated' Chelsea won't make top 4, criticizes big-money summer signing

Chelsea have come under fire from former Manchester United defender Paul Parker for building a squad that does not fit manager Graham Potter's ideology.

The 58-year-old also stated that the signing of center-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli over the summer was one that he 'could not really understand'. He then criticized the state of Chelsea's midfield, saying they lacked the creativity and the spark needed to make the top four.

“Honestly, I think that Chelsea´s team is overrated. I never really understood why they signed Kalidou Koulibaly. He is lumbering and he is not doing anything. They don’t have a great goalkeeper or a great centre forward. N´Golo Kanté is past his prime and Jorginho is not performing at all,” he said.

“I really don’t see them being able to compete to finish in the top four. The midfield is lacking creativity. Mason Mount still has a lot of work to do to prove people wrong. I think that they are lucky to have Graham Potter but they don’t have a single Graham Potter player in their squad,” he added.

FIFA World Cup Stats @alimo_philip Kalidou Koulibaly is the 2nd Senegalese player to score in Premier League for Chelsea,after Demba Ba.



🦁Chelsea’s New Teranga Lion



#CHETOT|#Chelsea|#PremierLeague Kalidou Koulibaly is the 2nd Senegalese player to score in Premier League for Chelsea,after Demba Ba.🦁Chelsea’s New Teranga Lion 🇸🇳 Kalidou Koulibaly is the 2nd Senegalese player to score in Premier League for Chelsea,after Demba Ba.🔵🦁Chelsea’s New Teranga Lion #CHETOT|#Chelsea|#PremierLeague https://t.co/Zd2fUamNVe

Shifting his attention to other clubs in the Premier League, Parker said that Frank Lampard was lucky to get the Everton job and that they have to start winning games in the second half to avoid relegation.

“Everton are poor to be perfectly honest. They have a rubbish team. Their defense has been decent but they are lacking creativity. Richarlison kept them up last season but he’s gone now and I don’t see them stay up in the Premier League,” he opined.

“And I don’t really get why they hired Frank Lampard. I think that he was very fortunate to get another Premier League job after that miserable period in Chelsea,” he added.

Chelsea agree deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos: Reports

Andrey Santos joins the Blues from Vasco de Gama.

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Vasco de Gama midfielder Andrey Santos, according to various reports. The 18-year-old, who is considered one of the top prospects in Brazil has attracted interest from a wide variety of clubs in Europe including Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and Manchester City.

Globo reported that a fee of €20 million (£17.5 million) has been agreed by the Blues and the Brazilian side. Santos, who broke into the first team this season, has a contract with Vasco de Gama till 2027 and has a €50 million release clause.

Pys @CFCPys #CFC Andrey Santos has been sold to Chelsea. Andrey chose Chelsea over Newcastle and Manchester City. ( @pedrosa Andrey Santos has been sold to Chelsea. Andrey chose Chelsea over Newcastle and Manchester City. (@pedrosa) #CFC https://t.co/9XQHbXtjQ7

According to reports, PSG were pushing hard to sign the player who was determined to join the West London club. The Blues, who are set to lose Jorginho and N'Golo Kante at the end of the season as their contracts are set to run out, could be in the market for more midfielders, either in January or in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes