Ex-Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's brutal 'he's not even a coach' jibe

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's brutal comments over the German not being a coach.

Ronaldo, 37, aimed a dig at Austria national team manager Rangnick during his controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The Manchester United forward was bemused by Rangnick's appointment as interim coach of the Red Devils.

He told Morgan:

“If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him.”

The German has now responded to Ronaldo's comments by claiming that it is up to the club and journalists to analyze (via GOAL):

“I’m the team boss of Austria’s national team, it’s not my job to judge that. (It’s) the job of Manchester United and the sports journalists.”

Rangnick succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim coach of the Red Devils in November 2021.

The German had previously worked at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow as managing director before he headed to Old Trafford.

It was an ultimately underwhelming stint for Rangnick at United in which his side finished sixth in the Premier League and trophyless.

The German had dealt with a difficult period at Old Trafford in which rumors of unrest in the dressing room took hold.

Rangnick has previously managed Bundesliga sides Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

Cristiano Ronaldo made 22 appearances under the Austria coach, scoring 12 goals and providing an assist.

Austria players rally behind Rangnick following Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's jibe

Austrian duo defend Rangnick amid Ronaldo's comments

Austrian players are backing their manager following Cristiano Ronaldo's harsh comments over his credentials as Manchester United manager.

RB Leipzig midfielder Xaver Schlager commented on the Portuguese's tirade on the German coach, telling Austrian newspaper Der Standard:

"I don't know Cristiano Ronaldo personally. I have no idea what got into him there. Everyone knows how much influence [Rangnick] had in Austria, at RB Leipzig and also in Salzburg."

Schlager then hinted that his opinion was that Ronaldo could not deal with Rangnick's high-pressing philosophy:

"If you do and play something from an early age, it's probably easier for you. In the end, you always have to do your best. It doesn't mean that something new is bad either. As a footballer, you should be ready to play anything."

Meanwhile, FC Augsburg midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger also gave his opinion:

"He has already proven that he can not only build clubs, as he did with us in Hoffenheim, Leipzig, Salzburg or Red Bull in general. He has also had great success as a coach. That's where Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration comes from."

